So, We Have Another CNN Editor Caught Peddling Anti-Semitic Tweets

So, CNN had a pro-Hitler contributor get the boot. Now, there’s a photo editor who was caught peddling anti-Semitic posts and they’re nasty. It just seems odd that in an era where companies check you every waking move on social media, this sort of stuff falls through the cracks, right? (via NewsBusters):

For all of CNN’s suggestions that President Trump was a racist and anti-Semite, they sure don’t seem to catch those tendencies of prospective employees during the hiring process. Instead, they have them resign after they’re exposed on social media. It’s especially troubling when the prospective employee had publicly celebrated the deaths of “jewish pigs” in Jerusalem. On Thursday, CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy was exposed as an anti-Semite after numerous political operatives and news outlets dove into his Twitter history and discovered his hatred. Elshamy has since made his Twitter account private. In a series of tweets, political strategist Arthur Schwartz highlighted Elshamy’s elation at the news Jews were killed by terrorists in Jerusalem back in 2011. “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,” he wrote. He seemed to celebrate the killings, tweeting: “HAMAS HAMAS HAMAS #Anti-Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas”. […] The Washington Free Beacon dug up a series of disgusting tweets Elshamy put out during the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. “Only in #Egypt you find the Zionist embassy being a flag-less embassy,” he proclaimed with a smiley face. “Thr flag has been removed ALLAHU AKBAR #israeliembassy #cairo #egypt #israel”

CNN guy appears to have implicated himself in several terrorist acts. Now he's at @cnni https://t.co/A9mLU2FCb2 — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) July 25, 2019

And it’s not new. None of this stuff is new. Elshamy was peddling this garbage for quite some time. The pro-Hitler contributor that will no longer be used after his tweets were discovered was posting that stuff since 2014.

Bush was still in office when companies started to peruse interviewees’ Facebook, MySpace (when that was still a thing), and other social media accounts during the job hunt process. You’re telling me CNN missed these folks? Also, should we be shocked that a liberal network decided to turn a blind eye if it meant making conservatives and Israel look bad? I think you know the answer to that.

Also, it's not just these two clowns. How many other anti-Semitic, pro-Hitler nutjobs did CNN hire for their reports.