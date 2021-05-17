Spanish Politician Suspended by Twitter for Declaring a Science-Based Statement about What Men Cannot Do

The Left says they're all about facts…until they're not. This case isn't even grounded in politics. It's a fact. It's a science-based fact that men cannot get pregnant. It's a fact that only women can give birth and breastfeed. This is not kosher in the "be whatever the hell you want" crowd, where they think biological males can be women and have shredded language to prevent gender-based functions from being known. As a result, women are being erased. The term "pregnant woman" is out. It's now birthing people or whatever.

In Spain, this universal fact about men not being able to get pregnant caused one politician to be suspended (via Fox News):

Francisco José Contreras, deputy to Spain's far-right Vox Party, was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours last week after saying "a man cannot get pregnant" because they have "no uterus or eggs." Contreras' comments were in response to an article he shared on the social media platform about a transgender male who announced they were a father after giving birth to a baby girl. Contreras said in a Facebook post on May 11 that he had received a message from Twitter which informed him that he had violated its policies on "hate speech" for the remarks." "The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ''A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs"," Contreras wrote in response to the move. "You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 + 2 = 4." According to Twitter, Contreras violated its policy against material that threatens, harasses, or fosters violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease.

In the words of the late Andrew Breitbart, "truth isn't mean. It's truth." It's a scientific truth that men cannot become pregnant. There are rules. And there are constructs that are immovable when it comes to biology. You can think that men can carry children, but you’re also wrong and maybe mentally ill.

Truths that shred the liberal narratives that eventually are twisted and mutilated to where they make no sense are then protected by such "woke" companies who have launched their own speech codes. Insanity.