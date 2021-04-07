NY Post Editorial Board: Media Has to Own Their Hunter Biden Screw Up

Hunter Biden is back in the news but on the reconciliation tour. His new memoir about his life and battle with addiction is what’s getting all the headlines. The man literally smoked parmesan cheese because he thought it was crack cocaine. He also took venom from poisonous frogs, which Mike Tyson also swears by, to get sober. It lasted a year. He relapsed with the death of his brother, Beau. Yet, what it being glossed over yet again by the media is that Hunter is dirty. He’s ‘dirty Hunter’, along with his partner in crime, President Joe Biden. Okay, maybe that’s a bit harsh…or is it? The two were thick as thieves hashing out government access deals, which at times, led to Daddy Biden coming in to save the arrangement. Joe Biden intervening to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into the energy company Burisma for alleged corruption is a prime example. Hunter was on the board earning $50,000/month. The China deal which fell through was the 2020 October Surprise. The media knew it as well. It showed Hunter and Joe, who was still vice president, trying to get this access deal done with CEFC China Energy. Joe was heavily involved, despite the ongoing narrative that he had no clue what his son was doing gallivanting around the world.

Tony Bobulinski corroborated all of it. he was interviewed by the FBI and turned over all documents and devices in which this arrangement was discussed. Nothing from the media. The New York Post had the sordid details…from Hunter Biden himself. His laptop contained loads of sensitive information about the Biden family business. He dropped it off for repairs in Delaware in December of 2019—and never picked it up. The Left said it was Russian disinformation. Hunter just now said it was probably his device, though even the FBI said Russia was nowhere near this PR fiasco. China still gave the Biden family millions for their time.

There’s a reason why the media didn’t do their job. This would ensure a second Trump term or at the very least increase that likelihood. A study by the Media Research Center found that if the media has reported on the Hunter emails vigorously, some 17 percent of self-identified Biden supporters would not have voted for him. That’s the election. A second Trump term could not be allowed. So, they buried it. The New York Post was censored by Big Tech when this story broke. The rest is history—and now the media should eat pavement for this malfeasance. They should be flogged. This is de facto state media activity. The editorial board for the NY Post declared rightly that the media has to own up to their failure here. They won’t. They have fake news narratives to manufacture, and they cannot make liberals upset. The moral superiority complex has to be maintained with as many lies as possible:

So Hunter Biden admits that the laptop The Post reported on “certainly” could be his; he just doesn’t remember dropping it off for repair. The question now is whether the liberal media will admit that it’s real, examine its contents or take a look at their practices. They could start by no longer booking or interviewing John Brennan, former director of the CIA and tinfoil-hat-wearing crank. Brennan was one of 50 former intelligence officials, mostly under Democratic presidents, who signed a letter saying that the Hunter story “has all the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation.” Of course, they had no proof of this and didn’t bother to even examine the contents, but crying, “Russia!” is a good way to dupe the media these days. We single out Brennan because no one has cried wolf more in the past five years, as he’s spun conspiracy theories that would make QAnon blush. Yet he’s still trotted out on CNN no matter how many times he’s wrong. While we’re at it, will Politico (and other outlets) correct their coverage of this letter? “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say,” Politico’s headline says, which isn’t even what the letter said. It could be disinformation, the officials wrote — and now we know it isn’t. Hunter Biden’s full of it — he knows it’s his laptop, and he wasn’t hacked NPR famously told its listeners, “We don’t waste time on stories that aren’t stories.” How inconvenient for them that this continues to be a story. Of course, NPR isn’t shamed — just last week, it had to correct a Hunter Biden book review when the author claimed, falsely, that US intelligence said the laptop story was “discredited.”

There’s a reason why this industry is mocked and viewed with suspicion. It’s infested with bad people who lie in order to keep their liberal pimps happy.