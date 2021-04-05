What Biden WH Said About GOP Support for 'Infrastructure' Bill Is Some Dementia-Riddled Nonsense

We all know Joe Biden is losing his marbles. He rambles. He forgets people’s names. He forgot the name of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. His first presser alone was brutal, but it would have been a FEMA-declared disaster zone if it was heavily orchestrated by his staff. Oh, and the president had a “guess who” cheat sheet regarding the reporters in the room. Even then, he rambled. On gun control, he decided to pivot to infrastructure. A good chunk of the presser was about the filibuster, which led to the worst senior moment of his presidency thus far being captured for all to see.

Biden’s brain sputters out as he tries talking about the filibuster pic.twitter.com/qYmB2daNdk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2021

That’s carried over into this "infrastructure" bill, which is a $3 trillion backdoor attempt to get the Green New Deal, or a lighter version of it, off the ground. The White House’s latest talking point for this bill is that it’s totally bipartisan…even if no Republicans vote for it (via The Hill):

The White House wants to change how people perceive bipartisanship, arguing that if they put forward proposals that are backed by Republicans and independents, they should be seen as bipartisan even if GOP lawmakers in Washington don’t vote for them. The effort took shape as Democrats approved a massive and broadly popular $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief measure with zero GOP support, and continues as the party increasingly looks poised to move another $2.25 trillion infrastructure measure through Congress just with Democratic votes. President Biden campaigned as a unity candidate who would work with Republicans, and the GOP increasingly has criticized him for turning his back on that vow with the big Democratic-only measures. […] Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) vocal opposition to the infrastructure package on Friday, Biden suggested Republican lawmakers will feel pressure from their voters to embrace his proposal, mentioning provisions that would replace lead pipes and repair veterans’ hospitals. “I think the Republicans’ voters are going to have a lot to say about whether we get a lot of this done,” Biden told reporters. Biden is sure to face a longer and more difficult battle getting his infrastructure and climate plan passed, however.

There is no unity in screwing over the areas that didn’t vote for you, Joe. Obama got away with it because he was term-limited, but his war on coal and the clean power plan was nothing but an overhaul that would have inflicted total destruction on rural America. If there are no Republican votes on the Hill for this, then it’s not bipartisan. That is a fact. It’s not hard. Suggesting otherwise is some dementia-riddled insanity, which now appears to have leeched into Joe’s staff. Of course, infrastructure funding is bipartisan. Voters for both parties do support it, but this bill is decidedly not that at all. Like with COVID relief, a small sliver of that trillion-dollar-plus pie goes to fixing roads and bridges. It’s another debt payment to the far left for that 2020 election invoice.