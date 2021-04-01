When Barack Obama is Canceled, You Know the Circus Is Truly In Town

A middle school in Illinois wanted to change its name. You guessed correctly—it was over being named after a problematic individual. Thomas Jefferson Middle School near Chicago wanted to be renamed after Barack Obama, but the illegal alien community was not pleased, saying the most popular Democratic president in recent memory and his deportation history was deeply disturbing or something. This is truly silly season. It’s ridiculous the Left has a stroke over Thomas Jefferson, one of our finest presidents and a Founding Father. It’s even more comical that Barack Obama is now being canceled (via Washington Examiner):

Immigration activists near Chicago are protesting renaming a middle school after former President Barack Obama due to his record on deportations.

"I will not be part of renaming a school after someone who did not and does not represent the undocumented community," said District 60 school board member Edgar Castellanos.

Waukegan's Board of Education met Tuesday evening to discuss renaming Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Daniel Webster Middle School. Both schools came under name review for having titles tied to historical men who either owned slaves or supported slavery.

A name commemorating Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama is one of the top choices for Thomas Jefferson Middle School’s new title, but activists are pushing back and held a protest outside of the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

[…]

“If you’re removing the name of Thomas Jefferson, one oppressor, the name of Obama is another oppressor, and our families do not want to see that name,” she added.

One woman, Mauricio Sanchez, said the name change honoring Obama would serve as a painful reminder that her father was deported under his administration.