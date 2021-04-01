The COVID Passport System Isn't the Only Creepy Tracking System Being Debated...One Comes with a Chinese Twist

We’ve all heard about the COVID passport idea that the Biden White House endorses and will allow Big Tech to develop, right? You will not be permitted to return to any aspect of normal life…unless you show your papers. Sounds like the Soviet Union…because that’s what they had, an internal passport system. The civil liberties part of this debate is just the top layer. The security of this whole system should be called into question too. It will track who got vaccinated, so a lot of sensitive information will be stored by the government which means hackers will never ever target that, right? Are we all on crack? Forgeries will be made. And with the federal government quarterbacking this, it’s bound to be a cluster.

COVID passports aren’t the only creepy COVID tracking system in development. Here’s one that businesses can use, which comes with a Chinese twist (via Washington Free Beacon):

President Joe Biden's COVID team appears to have entertained an electronic test-and-trace program pioneered by the University of Illinois that would have let businesses deny service to patrons based on their health data, a PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows. The program has eerie echoes of China's surveillance system, which uses data from citizens' phones to impose quarantines. A PowerPoint produced by the school suggests scaling up the university's intrusive contact tracing system for use across the United States. Its file name, "2020-12-14 Shield Biden Covid Team," indicates that it was presented to the Biden team in December, amid an ongoing search for solutions to a seemingly insoluble problem: how to stop the virus without stopping the economy? The presentation proffered an answer. The school's system uses a mobile app that records test results and Bluetooth data to determine who has been exposed to the virus—and "links building access" on campus to that information. Local businesses have also embraced it, making entry conditional on a "safe status" reading from the app. The system resembles the one being used in China, where a mandatory app gives each user a "health status"—green, yellow, or red—that dictates access to public spaces. The University of Illinois app likewise divides users into three categories: "yellow" if they've recently tested negative, "orange" if they've potentially been exposed, and "red" if they've recently tested positive. Only students with a yellow status may enter buildings.

I mean when China has given the Biden family millions of dollars, are we shocked about these types of developments? Okay, maybe that’s a stretch, but the more pressing issue here is how a virus with a 90+ percent survival rate is being weaponized to chip away at our liberties. With Biden as president, some form of tracking and data collection system that should send shivers down our spine will be developed. Keep your eyes open.