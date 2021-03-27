Trump Asks a Pretty Good Question About Durham and Russiagate

It's been going on for so long that you almost forget about it. You can’t. The sheer impact of this media-manufactured lie remains incredibly damaging and embarrassing for the industry. It’s the worst journalistic failure in the past 30 years. It’s a whopper. And no one has been punished for it. The liberal media clowns who peddled it still have their jobs. The government officials who ran with it still have their jobs. I’m talking about the Russian collusion hoax.

Trump and the rest of us who have normal brain function had to suffer for years as the media peddled outright lies about the president and his supposed dark alliance with the Kremlin. They conspired to tilt the election. It couldn’t be that Hillary Clinton was a horrible candidate who ran a terrible campaign, right?

At any rate, former Attorney General William Barr tapped US Attorney John Durham to get to the bottom of the Russiagate hoax. It’s a criminal probe. The investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion fiasco was an anticipated report. Was anyone going to jail? Durham was looking into Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI’s spy operation into the 2016 Trump campaign as well. It’s here that the whole lefty narrative was conjured up. it was the FBI who signed off on a counterintelligence probe into the collusion claims in the summer of 2016, which evolved into the special counsel investigation headed by Robert Mueller.

In February of 2021, Durham resigned as a US Attorney but remained as special counsel to the Department of Justice, a position he was appointed to by outgoing AG Barr. Yet, where the hell is, he? What’s the progress of this investigation? Trump would like to know too. In a very short statement from the Office of the Former President, he wrote, “Where is Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?”

We have waited patiently for this report or any update on its progress. This is a huge deal that gets to the heart about whether government officials went off the reservation to derail a presidential bid and later the Trump administration itself post-election. We deserve answers.