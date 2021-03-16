Why the Guam National Guard Showed Up to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Office

We’re all human. We all make mistakes. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made a whopper when she called Guam a foreign land at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. Is it a scandal? No. What The Washington Post did regarding Trump’s call to Georgia’s secretary of state was much worse—or at least it should be. It was a stupid mistake. Guam is American soil. It’s a U.S. territory. Its residents are American citizens. The island actually could serve as a critical base of operations to curb Chinese influence in the area, but that’s a tale for another time. No, there was no moving on quietly from this, as members of the Guam National Guard showed up at Greene’s office this week (via NY Post):

Members of the Guam National Guard on Monday marched to the Capitol office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely claimed last month the US territory is a foreign country. Led by Guam’s only congressional delegate, Michael F.Q. San Nicolas, the group briefly met with one of Greene’s aides, who said the congresswoman was not at her office.

Now, I’m not getting into the debate about whether this was harassment or not. I’ll let you have that discussion in the comments below, but as the video shows, Greene was not at her office, though her aides said the door was always open. They sort of had to—don’t make the situation any worse no matter what. Still, what is a little disturbing is the increased use of uniformed American servicemen and women being used for “sick burns” against the GOP. Drew Holden, the man who has tons of receipts on the liberal media and their bad behavior, made that observation.

Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely called the U.S. territory a foreign land. pic.twitter.com/vssnjCwUuG — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

The increasing use of uniformed military personnel for ~sick burns~ against Republicans is, at best, weird and inappropriate. https://t.co/L6nLT81313 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 15, 2021

LOL. @mtgreenee called Guam a foreign land. So members of the Guam National Guard paid her a visit. (Guam has been a U.S. territory since 1898 and its residents are U.S. citizens.) pic.twitter.com/3bNoOeXkZr — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) March 15, 2021

And this piece of theater comes after the Marines Corps decided to respond to Tucker Carlson’s segment about pregnant women in the military.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force's official Twitter account called Carlson a “boomer,” which led to lengthy exchanges with those, including veterans, who were appalled that a branch of the military would do this.

The II Marine Expeditionary Force's account finally backed off writing, “We are human and that tweet was intended to support our female warfighters. We can do better and we will collectively take a knee, review our procedures, and get back in the fight. Our focus is to train, fight, and win.”

Beth wrote about it over the weekend. What a trainwreck.