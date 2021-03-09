Donald Trump Has a Message for the Squishy RINO Establishment

Donald Trump declared that a new third party led by him was not happening, but he is ramping up the pressure in starving the squishy committees and political action committees of cash. The former president made it very clear that he’s not done with politics. He might run again in 2024. But first, he has to finish house cleaning and renovations he’s doing from within the GOP tent. The first is to get rid of the anti-Trump, spineless establishment outfits that would rather help Democrats than Republicans. The Office of the Former President released a statement last night saying:

“No more money for RINOs. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before.”

I love the energy. And yes, the squishes have to go. We still got work to do here. There is no anti-Trump Republican who can win a primary contest let alone a national race right now. That’s good. This wing is going to die out soon enough. They have too many losers. Not a single one could beat Trump in a primary. Why even bother listening to them. This isn’t two equal sides here in the debate over the future of the GOP. It’s Trump’s party. Accept that or get out of the way. It’s also not like Trumpism or Reagan conservatism are all that different. There is tons of overlap on policy action items.

Trump is laying the groundwork to starve his enemies of the cash. I’m all for it.