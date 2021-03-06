Donald Trump

How One Democrat Is Still Trying to Attack Donald Trump

Matt Vespa
Posted: Mar 06, 2021 1:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

This is getting pathetic, but it’s also wildly entertaining. Donald Trump drives these people insane. It’s pure gold. He’s no longer president, but Trump lives rent-free inside the minds of liberal America. For Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), the war continues. 

What’s interesting about Swalwell is that he’s been exposed as a compromised member of the House Intelligence Committee. He had relations with a Chinese agent named Fang Fang, and he allegedly slept with this woman, something that he has not confirmed or denied. Somehow, that story got buried, but Swalwell remains in the news because the former impeachment manager has filed a lawsuit against Trump over the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. No, I’m not kidding (via WaPo):

A House impeachment manager and intelligence subcommittee chairman filed a federal lawsuit Friday against former president Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudolph W. Giuliani and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), claiming they should be held liable for injuries and destruction caused by their incitement of the Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who also sits on the judiciary and homeland security committees, alleged the former president and his fellow speakers at a rally near the White House that day were directly responsible for mobilizing a crowd of tens of thousands of pro-Trump supporters to march on the Capitol and priming them for violence.

His actions before and during the assault — in which at least 800 people broke into the Capitol, attacked police and delayed Congress’s confirmation of the presidential election results — “made clear he poses a risk of inciting future political violence,” the complaint alleged.

“As a direct and foreseeable consequence of the Defendants’ false and incendiary allegations of fraud and theft, and in direct response to the Defendants’ express calls for violence at the rally, a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol,” the 65-page suit asserted. “Many participants in the attack have since revealed that they were acting on what they believed to be former President Trump’s orders in service of their country.”

Yeah, this can be summed up in four words: ‘I don’t like Trump.’ Granted, this is not a shocking move by Swalwell, who just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his tweet telling us not to wear masks. Trump lives rent-free in his head because there’s not too much going on in there anyway. 

