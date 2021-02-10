Fox News Reporter's Exchange with 'Circle Back' Psaki Shows Once Again How We Got Trump

Should we be shocked? No. Joe Biden cannot help coal miners or workers on the Keystone Pipeline. The Environmental Left won’t allow it. These people think these jobs are in some way immoral, killing the planet, and, therefore, should die out. They don’t care about the workers or the families that will be left destitute. They don’t need to — the folks who think this way are coastal elitists. The problem with the Democratic Party ethos is that people who don’t have college degrees or are part of the working class simply can't do something else, like make solar panels. John Kerry exposed his liberal elitism when he pretty much said that the people who lost their jobs were dumb, to begin with, but don’t worry — solar energy will save them. How? Those jobs pay $20,000 less than oil and natural gas.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy sparred with White House Press Secretary Jen "circle back" Psaki over green jobs, once again showing how Donald Trump became a political phenomenon. Also, she didn’t answer Doocy's question. Curtis Houck at Newsbusters clipped the exchange, particularly the part where Doocy noted how Biden climate czars Gina McCarthy and John Kerry have gone underground after both figures made idiotic remarks about what to do about the tens of thousands of those who have lost jobs or no longer have such prospects thanks to Joe Biden’s executive orders.

Fox News's Peter Doocy is back and he's brought the receipts on energy to Jen Psaki.



Needless to say, she didn't like that he pressed her on what's the plan for laid off workers to get these fantastical "green" jobs that Biden and Kerry keep talking about (1/2) pic.twitter.com/czz45M9tXK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

Doocy: "But there are people living paycheck to paycheck. There are now people out of jobs...It's been 12 days since Gina McCarthy and John Kerry were here. It's been 19 days since that EO, so what do those people who need money now -- when do they get their green jobs?" (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlRp9iYKlY — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2021

There's that refreshing condescending tone toward energy sector workers that led to 8 years of Donald Trump. I've missed this. https://t.co/7UIXJ1Zu1X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2021

Peter Doocy giving a masterclass on journalism. https://t.co/e0aSb500qA — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) February 8, 2021

Doocy quotes Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO, who said he was not pleased with Biden’s decision to nuke the Keystone Pipeline project. He also noted that he hopes when Biden decides to destroy more jobs in the future, it will at least come with some policy to help those families tossed out into the street. Don’t bet the mortgage on that, Richard. Did you see what these climate clowns have said about America’s working class?

John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who "see an end to their livelihoods":



"What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices... That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels." pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021

Joy Reid mocks workers losing their jobs as part of the Biden administration canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and Gina McCarthy replies that "we really don't want to leave workers behind" and will do so by having them tear down their rigs and wells then send them back to school pic.twitter.com/yRqPpRPzVW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 28, 2021

Like the Titanic, the iceberg is coming. This administration will probably put forward a job retraining proposal, which was sold to them eons ago. It didn’t turn out too well; Trumka knows this too. Hey, don’t blame me. I voted for Donald Trump (via Axios):





Organized labor is crucial to the Biden coalition. But there are significant tensions among environmentalists, the president's team addressing climate change and some parts of the labor movement. The Laborers' International Union of North America said the Keystone decision will cost 1,000 existing union jobs and 10,000 projected construction jobs. "The Laborers' International was right," said Trumka. Trumka said he thought Biden had learned a lesson from his Keystone announcement and that he hopes the president will pair any future decisions that would kill union jobs with simultaneous and specific announcements about how those jobs would be replaced. "If you destroy 100 jobs in Greene County, Pennsylvania, where I grew up, and you create 100 jobs in California, it doesn't do those 100 families much good," Trumka said. […] Trumka, who started his career as a coal miner, signaled he will have no patience for promises of retraining programs as consolation for union workers forced from their jobs. "You know, when they laid off at the mines back in Pennsylvania, they told us they were going to train us to be computer programmers." "And I said, 'Where are the computer programmer jobs at?' 'Uh, they're in, uh, Oklahoma and they're in Vegas and they're here.' And I said, 'So, in other words, what we're going to be is unemployed miners and unemployed computer programmers as well.'"

But let’s say Biden creates these so-called green jobs in the millions for these workers. Is a $20k haircut from their past employment with oil and natural gas at a time when the US was also reducing its carbon emission without the Paris Agreement good policy? Is it smart for a working family? No. It’s not. That’s a massive decline in salary for a job that will most definitely require families to move en masse for these jobs.

That’s Biden’s America. It’s a country for the liberal, the elite, the well-connected, and those with the right college degrees — you know which ones I’m talking about. Those who think differently can live, but it’s quite clear this administration is crafting a jobs agenda that is only meant for a certain club that so happens to be geared toward those in the cities and the coasts.