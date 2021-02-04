Joe Biden
VIP

Fact Check the Left: Is Pete Buttigieg the First Openly Gay Cabinet Secretary?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Feb 04, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Fact Check the Left: Is Pete Buttigieg the First Openly Gay Cabinet Secretary?

Source: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

Conservative women are bashed pervasively in the liberal media. They’re scorched on social media. They’re subjected to erasure — full stop. It’s brutalization on a shocking scale that goes largely unreported, but it pales in comparison to what conservative LGBT members and Trump supporters receive. And when it comes to the media, they’re also subject to the "Stalin treatment." It’s as if they never existed.

This has been displayed in the liberal media establishment explicitly with the confirmation of Pete Buttigieg as Joe Biden’s transportation secretary. His confirmation wasn’t a shock, but the media coverage was exceptionally predictable. You all knew it was coming.

"Mayor Pete becomes the first openly gay cabinet in American history."

And guess what? This is all wrong. Mayor Pete is the second openly gay cabinet member. Richard Grenell was the first, serving as President Trump’s acting director of national intelligence. In fact, Grenell even sent his congratulations to Buttigieg as…the second openly gay cabinet member this week (via The Hill):

Richard Grenell, who became the first openly gay man to serve in a president’s Cabinet after being designated acting director of national intelligence (DNI) last year, congratulated Pete Buttigieg on becoming the second after he was confirmed to head the Transportation Department by the Senate on Tuesday.

[…]

The Senate confirmed Buttigieg to lead the department in a 86-13 vote earlier on Tuesday. While he is only the second openly gay person to serve as member of a president's Cabinet in the nation’s history, he is the first to be Senate-confirmed.

Grenell became the first openly gay Cabinet member after former President Trump designated him to serve as DNI in February 2020.

RATING: Do I really need to dissect this any further? It’s a total and complete lie. Now, The Hill did really split hairs here, saying that Mayor Pete was the first openly gay cabinet member to be Senate confirmed. I mean, that’s really getting into the minutiae and doesn’t negate the fact that Buttigieg is running second place regarding the larger picture. Granted, they did credit Grenell with being the first Cabinet member. Still, that was not seen across a host of news reports about this confirmation. It’s too late for a lot of reports. It’s out there, and people will believe this lie, while Mr. Grenell, who has served this country with honor and integrity, will evaporate into the ether merely because he worked for the wrong president. It’s pathetic. Mr. Grenell was first, and that’s the end of the story. It’s as definitive as the New York Giants beating the New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. Deal with it.

Side Note: The Giants beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 42, which occurred 13 years ago yesterday. The greatest upset in the history of professional sports.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden's Family Is Already Cashing in on His Presidency
Katie Pavlich
'Obama 2.0': AZ Chief Deputy Sheriff Explains the Border Is Starting to Get Worse With Biden In Office
Julio Rosas
Claudia Tenney Calls for Results to Be Certified as Brindisi Delays Concession
Reagan McCarthy

Rep. Nancy Mace Shares Different Memory of Capitol Hill Riots; UPDATE: AOC Calls Mace's Report 'Disgusting' 
Cortney O'Brien
Confirmed: Stolen Election Claims Depressed GOP Turnout, Handed Democrats Georgia Senate Seats
Guy Benson
Reporter to Psaki: Didn't Biden Break a Promise to Voters on Stimulus Checks?
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular