The standard is meant to be impossible. That’s how the Left can make their case that America, as a country, should be ripped apart and rebuilt in a Marxist image. The attacks on our history are a prime example. Anyone who did anything wrong has to be erased. There is no nuance. No analysis of the norms at that time—it’s all centered on tearing it all down. That’s not to defend past attitudes that were undeniably racist, but that’s how things were back then. Deal with it. We have made progress on a whole host of fronts that liberals love to ignore in order to sell their false narrative about this country. Slavery was normal in our early days. Hell, it was normal dating back to the Sumerians and Hammurabi. You all know this, but history oftentimes is incredibly violent. If that triggers you, education cannot be your field.

Speaking of education, did you get a glimpse of this San Francisco Chronicle op-ed that accuses Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) of engaging in white privilege because…he wore recycled mittens. No, I’m not kidding. Bernie was present at Joe Biden’s inauguration and he wore mittens because it was cold outside. The man has a lot of nerve, huh (via NY Post):

Ingrid Seyer-Ochi, a former UC Berkeley professor, wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle that the Vermont senator’s choice of recycled wool mittens was integrated into her class discussion on US diversity and discrimination. Initially, on Inauguration Day, Seyer-Ochi said her class talked about the deeper meanings of the historic day — including “the vulnerability of democracy” and “the power of ritual” and gender. Sanders, the teacher said, was not even on their radar until he became an instant internet sensation for his mittens and brown parka. “I puzzled and fumed as an individual as I strove to be my best possible teacher. What did I see? What did I think my students should see?” Seyer-Ochi wrote. “A wealthy, incredibly well-educated and -privileged white man, showing up for perhaps the most important ritual of the decade, in a puffy jacket and huge mittens.” The senator, she said, “manifests privilege, white privilege, male privilege and class privilege, in ways that my students could see and feel.” Seyer-Ochi said in the op-ed that many people without privilege would not be able to dress like Sanders did on such an occasion.

First, what kind of warp nonsense is this—what the hell is this class? It’s Inauguration Day—the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. A tradition that began after the election of 1800. Now, with regards to class, yes—it is a bit amusing that Sanders, a socialist, is also a millionaire with three houses. But he’s not Gordon Gekko either. He doesn’t wear Giorgio Armani suits. In fact, he looked like a normal person-maybe too casual for the occasion, but that’s how he dresses. Also, wearing a coat and mittens is now a manifestation of…white privilege. Also, this teacher from San Francisco slamming Bernie for wearing winter clothes is amazingly out-of-touch given that she lives in one of the richest parts of the country. We all know what’s south of the city: Silicon Valley. The home of the tech billionaires and endless cash flow. Could your students see and feel it or was it just your warped perception. This is making something out of nothing. It’s seeing things that aren’t there—that’s mental illness. Seek help.

Bernie Sanders, a poster boy for white, class, and male privilege. Are you on crack?

What a stupid and appalling article: all based on how Bernie dressed. As stupid and gross as it is, it represents a large and growing sector of left-liberal thought: https://t.co/ogWOwJ7HoL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 1, 2021