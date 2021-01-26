Another Top Trump Ally Has Been Purged By Twitter

Former President Donald Trump’s purge from Twitter was not a shock. It was probably pre-planned. In fact, Twitter was rather coy about that happening once he left office. The January 6 riot on Capitol Hill accelerated those plans, along with purging a host of accounts deemed too problematic by the Marxist power structure that dominates Silicon Valley. The purging and de-platforming of conservatives will continue, and it has taken a new top Trump ally. My Pillow’s Mike Lindell has been taken the farm for peddling his belief in the voter fraud allegations that permeated the 2020 cycle and claiming that Trump won the election (via NY Post):

Twitter banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell from the platform after he used his account to spread baseless claims about fraud in the presidential election. Twitter said Tuesday that it permanently suspended Lindell — a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump — because of his “repeated violations” of the company’s civic integrity policy, which it implemented last fall to clamp down on misinformation. Twitter didn’t say which of Lindell’s posts pushed it over the edge. But he had used his personal account and My Pillow’s corporate account in recent months to post and share bogus rumors about widespread election fraud that appeared aimed at undermining President Biden’s victory. […] Twitter booted Lindell less than three weeks after it banned Trump from the platform while he was still in office, a controversial decision that raised questions about the company’s power to police government officials.

Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continually perpetuated the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. https://t.co/oSn6q11xFD — The Associated Press (@AP) January 26, 2021

Lindell's offense was allegedly committing "repeated violations" of Twitter's "civic integrity policy," which prohibits claims that "could undermine faith" in civic processes such as elections. Thank god we have this Tech Clergy to mandate faith-based adherence to civic virtues https://t.co/G4qbIGB9YL — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 26, 2021

Wonder if these Tech Clerics have ever considered that if the virtues of our hallowed "civic processes" need to be defended with increasingly extreme censorship action, there might be something a little more fundamental at issue — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 26, 2021

Indeed. And it wasn’t just conservatives who were raising concerns about Twitter’s power to permanently ban people. The French and the Germans voiced their opposition to banning a sitting president. Mexico’s president also voiced his concerns. Another disconcerting aspect to Lindell’s purging is that the social media giant won’t name specifically which post caused him to have the digital black bag placed over his head.