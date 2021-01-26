Twitter

Another Top Trump Ally Has Been Purged By Twitter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another Top Trump Ally Has Been Purged By Twitter

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump’s purge from Twitter was not a shock. It was probably pre-planned. In fact, Twitter was rather coy about that happening once he left office. The January 6 riot on Capitol Hill accelerated those plans, along with purging a host of accounts deemed too problematic by the Marxist power structure that dominates Silicon Valley. The purging and de-platforming of conservatives will continue, and it has taken a new top Trump ally. My Pillow’s Mike Lindell has been taken the farm for peddling his belief in the voter fraud allegations that permeated the 2020 cycle and claiming that Trump won the election (via NY Post):

Twitter banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell from the platform after he used his account to spread baseless claims about fraud in the presidential election.

Twitter said Tuesday that it permanently suspended Lindell — a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump — because of his “repeated violations” of the company’s civic integrity policy, which it implemented last fall to clamp down on misinformation.

Twitter didn’t say which of Lindell’s posts pushed it over the edge. But he had used his personal account and My Pillow’s corporate account in recent months to post and share bogus rumors about widespread election fraud that appeared aimed at undermining President Biden’s victory.

[…]

Twitter booted Lindell less than three weeks after it banned Trump from the platform while he was still in office, a controversial decision that raised questions about the company’s power to police government officials.

Indeed. And it wasn’t just conservatives who were raising concerns about Twitter’s power to permanently ban people. The French and the Germans voiced their opposition to banning a sitting president. Mexico’s president also voiced his concerns. Another disconcerting aspect to Lindell’s purging is that the social media giant won’t name specifically which post caused him to have the digital black bag placed over his head. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'They're Trying to Gaslight You': Crenshaw Blasts Biden's Vaccine Plan
Cortney O'Brien
Senate Confirms Blinken as Secretary of State
Reagan McCarthy
House Republicans Pledge to Vote Against Legislation That Undermines Hyde Amendment
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Damage Has Been Done
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Biden Dashes Dems' Impeachment Hopes
Leah Barkoukis
Tacoma Business Owner Reacts to His Store and American Flag Being Damaged By Antifa Marchers
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular