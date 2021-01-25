The Reasoning Behind Gavin Newsom Hiding Key COVID Data Is Something Only a Liberal Would Think Of...

As Bronson noted last week, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has kept key COVID data a secret. Yeah, you read that right. The state decided to keep the facts and figures hidden from the public. All of this while locking down the state again as cases spiked after the holiday season. This comes after new data, that wasn’t placed under lock and key, showed that bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, and barbershops are low transmission areas. And by low, I mean, less than two percent of spread in all those locations. Three-fourths of new COVID cases, however, come from households. Yep, keeping us inside is what’s killing us.

Still, we’re undergoing a pandemic. People’s livelihoods are being torched by the lockdown. The governor violated his own rules to eat dinner with friends in Napa. Why can’t we see this super-secret data? Well, we’re too stupid apparently (via AP):

State health officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were made public. Dr. Lee Riley, chairman of the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health infectious disease division, disagreed. “There is more uncertainty created by NOT releasing the data that only the state has access to,” he said in an email. Its release would allow outside experts to assess its value for projecting trends and the resulting decisions on lifting restrictions, he wrote. Newsom, a Democrat, imposed the nation’s first statewide shutdown in March. His administration developed reopening plans that included benchmarks for virus data such as per capita infection rates that counties needed to meet to relax restrictions.

Newsom may reopen California tomorrow. Pretty predictable. No science being followed. Should have never forced people inside in the first place. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) January 25, 2021

JUST IN: Multiple sources tell me Governor Newsom will lift the stay at home order on all regions in California tomorrow.



All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

Gavin Newsom is actually who the media has been portraying Ron DeSantis to be. https://t.co/2v5cKHQVMy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 25, 2021

Yeah, that reason for secrecy is one that only a liberal could think of—and is it unfair to assume that the figures are trash? He just decided to re-open the state days after the Associated Press reported on the COVID data being hidden. Second, the lack of self-awareness should be amusing to all. The philosopher-king mindset is why the COVID response has been a mess, especially when it comes to masks. Don’t wear one, now wear one, and finally wear two masks when going outside. No wonder why people are finished with this virus. The only area where the experts were right dealt with schools. They were safe to re-open, but teachers’ unions are clogging up the works.

Anyway, the ‘you’re too dumb to get the figures’ reasoning is an example of the condescending nature of liberalism, which is seen daily.