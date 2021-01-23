Why You Should Be Furious But Also Not Shocked By Biden's COVID Agenda Admission

I mean, are you shocked by this revelation? Joe Biden pretty much says he no immediate plan to combat the coronavirus. None. It can be summed up in six words: “there is nothing we can do.”

Okay, that’s not exactly fair. He said, there is nothing we can do for several months. We’re in cruise control, but that’s not what he sold on the campaign trail. He didn’t say we're going to coast for the better part of a year with no plan to voters. It was I’m going to stop it and Trump is at fault. He should take responsibility. If you elect me, I will be the COVID killer. All of this said while he doled out talking points that mirror exactly what the Trump administration’s plan was with COVID management.

Politico even had a piece about how Joe will tackle COVID if elected. Oops. Drew Holden has all the receipts:

Before Election Day // after Election Day pic.twitter.com/6jYWv66Io3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

My head is still spinning from the speed and violence of this about face from @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/14emXd9jzo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

This one didn’t age well. pic.twitter.com/Wm3hcUvsYr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

And really looks suspect in retrospect pic.twitter.com/76Itv1BFrV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

So does this mean you’ll be taking responsibility, @JoeBiden? You are the president now, after all, and the number of daily deaths has tripled since you tweeted this. pic.twitter.com/6bmPYcRs4X — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Might also be a good time for the outlets who helped out a shine on Biden’s plan to revisit that coverage.



What do you say, @politico? pic.twitter.com/w1BcxAgnaQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2021

Maybe we can coast because Trump gave Biden a silver bullet to this virus: two vaccines. Two vaccines were created, approved, and distributed before the end of 2020, a feat that the liberal media said was unrealistic and could not be done. Wrong.

Oh, and Johnson & Johnson could have a third vaccine approved at the end of the month.

We went from ‘I’ve got the plan to tackle COVID to ‘there’s nothing we can do’ for nearly a year quite the pivot. We should all have whiplash from that 180-degree turn. As Trump said, “all talk, no action.” Well, this statement embodies that perfectly. Maybe the Biden COVID plan is an exact copy of the Trump strategy to combat the virus that was out there for months but fell on the deaf ears of the vicious, biased, and anti-Trump liberal media establishment.

For those of us who were paying attention, this pivot isn’t news. For those who didn't, well, I can see why you'd be angry.