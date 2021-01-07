Did You Catch What's Ironic About the Liberal Media's Capitol Building Coverage?

Well, it’s over, folks. Congress will certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. There were some 140 Republican House members who said they would object. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-RX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) lead a dozen or so Senate Republicans who would do the same. There would be an objection to the allocation of a specific state’s electoral votes, both chambers would break off to hold separate sessions with up to two hours of debate, and a final vote would be held on the matter. This was expected to happen at least three times. It was going to be an hours-long affair. Not the case. Both sessions had to recess because Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building yesterday. They quickly overwhelmed the Capitol Police. They vandalized the offices. They duked it out with police in the rotunda; tear gas was deployed. They entered the Senate chamber. They tried to bust into onto the House floor, but police barricaded the door with guns drawn.

It led to a nonstop media meltdown. All the narratives were hurled against the wall about how these protesters were domestic terrorists, traitors, insurrectionists, and how this is what happens when a president peddled conspiracy theories and not fact. Oh yeah, you bet they tried to blame Trump for this event. And what happens later, the media, who had just slammed the peddling of conspiracy theories, serve up a whopper about the Capitol Police. You see, they helped these protesters storm the Capitol Building. There is no evidence to back this up. there is no evidence to back this up. This is the crackpipe nonsense from liberal media outlets and their allies.

MSNBC's Ari Melber floats the possibility that U.S. Capitol Police purposefully allowed the violence to take place in that they assisted the mob in storming the property and causing such death and destruction. pic.twitter.com/u9PE2O9ghq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

Absolutely unhinged Michael Beschloss furthers the conspiracy theory that Capitol Police purposefully allowed the violence to take place at the U.S. Capitol, adding that he's going to be too scared to go to sleep at night for the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/kYIpIIcFAp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

Michael Beschloss goes onto predict that Trump could try enact martial law, "start unnecessary wars," and possibly use nuclear weapons all within the next two weeks before leaving office.



NBC News presidential historian, step right up for your tin-foil hat. pic.twitter.com/yqurB0SQIs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2021

This looks more like a giant, belligerent mob overwhelming Capitol Police than the Capitol Police suspiciously "letting" the mob storm the building https://t.co/NJySzfTSCw — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 7, 2021

Curtis Houck of Newsbusters caught this piping hot load of garbage and tweeted about it. Oh, better yet, Michael Beschloss, a supposed presidential historian, decided to calm things today by saying Trump could try to enact martial law, launch nukes, and start insane wars before he leaves office. Uh, dude, if Trump wanted to stay in power, he would have done so eons ago, not two weeks before he leaves office. He didn’t do that because that’s never going to happen. Second, the police really were in cahoots with the so-called domestic terrorist in this event. I mean, I knew sniffing glue was bad, but golly.