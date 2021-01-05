CNN Kicks Off 2021 with an Interview That Could Only Be Described as an 'Idiotic Rodeo of Hatred'

The best part of these CNN interviews that go off the rails is that the backstory doesn’t matter. The network’s contributor and guest core are so over-the-top and so anti-Trump that you could just grab some popcorn and watch the show. That’s what happened today. The topic was the Georgia runoff elections which are currently underway, but CNN thought it was a good idea to have Ana Navarro, Amanda Carpenter, and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci for an interview. It went off the hinges.

Somewhere in this interview, the Mooch used the phrase “identity politics” which set off Navarro. That term is “a stupid phrase meant to trigger,” yelled Navarro. The irony is not lost here. Navarro closed by saying that Scaramucci was smarter than to use language like that, which prompted Carpenter to bring up his 10-day stint working for the Trump White House.

The Mooch hit back, saying that Carpenter worked for Cruz who is a “full-on traitor,” so she doesn’t have a leg to stand on, which infuriated Carpenter.

Don Lemon just laughed at the whole spectacle:

Ana says identity politics is "a stupid phrase meant to trigger." Then, Amanda says Mooch is stupid because he worked for Trump. Then Mooch says that Amanda worked for Ted Cruz who is a "full-on traitor."



Can you imagine thinking this utter nonsense is "news?" pic.twitter.com/0wwcFQh1TX — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 5, 2021

lmaooo the rats are scrambling over each other to get off the ship. https://t.co/xFdZXyb58Z — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2021

"excuse me excuse me, sir, how DARE you mention that i used to work closely with the people we rail against now?"



why are you on tv?



"because i used to work closely with the people we rail against now…" — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2021

Don Lemon just sits there laughing. Real news man. https://t.co/baIFCor8vh — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 5, 2021

It's an idiotic rodeo of hatred. Or a hateful rodeo of idiocy. Or both. https://t.co/9apRFVZ5EO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 5, 2021

Eddie Zipperer clipped the chaos. Mollie Hemingway of The Federalist aptly described it as “an idiotic rodeo of hatred. Or a hateful rodeo of idiocy. Or both.”

T. Becket Adams of the Washington Examiner cut right through the circus pointing out that all three made their names in Republican politics.

“Hi! I leveraged my credentials as a 'GOP insider' into a full-time gig screaming on TV. Also, don’t you dare bring up the fact that I used to work for the GOP,” he tweeted.

"Excuse me, sir, how dare you mention that I used to work closely with the people we rail against now?" he added.

This is who CNN has to give more or less the ‘Republican’ perspective. It’s their ‘hey, we have conservatives who come on as guests’ card. They’re not conservative. They’re not Republicans. Navarro worked with the Biden campaign on Hispanic outreach, so no—they’re one of us at all. They haven’t been for a long time. That’s why they’re on CNN or MSNBC. They’re just Democrats.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) plans on challenging the results of the 2020 election tomorrow.