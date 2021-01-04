Why Chuck Schumer Should Keep a Close Eye on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In a state that’s so dominated by Democrats, the local party is going to be your true enemy. In New York, that’s very much the case with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It’s not the GOP she has to worry about at all given the dynamics of her district. It’s the state Democratic Party who is frankly sick of her. The state is set to lose a House seat based on the 2020 census. Does the state party get rid of her district? Either way, it’s a combustible situation. If you dissolve her congressional district, Ocasio-Cortez can run someplace else and she’d probably win. If you’re Chuck Schumer, who is up for re-election in 2022, it’s a bit more worrisome as she could launch a primary challenge against you. It looks like that debate is moot, as the fiery lefty New York socialist could mount a primary challenge against Schumer in 2022. She’s not a yes or no, but Chuck should watch her very carefully (via The Hill):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week did not rule out a 2022 primary challenge to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), saying she is still deciding what her plans for the future are. “I’m not playing coy or anything like that. I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.,” she told the newly launched publication Punchbowl in an exclusive interview. Asked whether her decision would be affected if Democrats look likely to lose their House majority, Ocasio-Cortez responded “I’m not sure about that either. For me, I don’t make these decisions based on these short-term factors.”

She beats to her own drum. And if she does challenge Schumer, I think it would be quite a fight. The Hill added that local party bosses said any challenge to Schumer would be doomed to failure. That might motivate her even more. After all, wasn’t Democrat Joe Crowley thought to be on solid ground before Ocasio-Cortez decided to challenge him for re-election. Anything can happen. She had the name recognition, the resources, and the ability to mobilize a progressive army against anyone. And we all know that the House of Representatives isn’t where AOC is going to settle down. She’s bound for higher office, maybe even a White House run in the future. She’s just buying time here. New York Senate, governor, etc., sky’s the limit for her in the Empire State. She’s going to run for higher office somewhere. It’s only a matter of when.