'Have You Been Hacked'? Ilhan Omar Actually Made a Decent Point About the COVID Relief Bill

A broken clock is right twice a day. I didn’t know such a thing would be so soon concerning Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Yeah, I really can’t believe it either. She actually made two points recently that doesn’t reek of anti-Semitism, social justice, or anything relating to the loony Left. That’s not to say she gets a pass on marginalizing the 9/11 terror attacks or other aspects related to radical Islamic terrorism, among other things, but Omar was right to call out her colleagues for getting the COVID vaccine after screwing around the latter part of this year over a relief bill. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a fellow squad member, was one of those who got the COVID vaccine over the weekend.

Shots fired. Members of Congress should be the dead last in line regarding who gets the vaccine. They did nothing for months. They blocked a relief bill to millions of Americans pinched during this pandemic—and they’re jumping the line to get the shot. Again, this is reason #3456 for why Trump won in 2016, why Trumpism is here to stay, and why people hate DC.

Now, Trump has followed through on his veto threat regarding the latest defense bill, which Katie wrote about today. He also issued a similar threat to the COVID relief bill, which he criticized for having checks that were too small. He’s right. Six hundred dollars is nothing after months of economic turmoil for these families. Trump wants $2,000 checks to be included in a new bill. Yet, both moves would be symbolic as this slew of defense, spending, and COVID relief bills all passed with veto-proof majorities.

So, Omar comes out saying, “We need to send a clean bill with just $2,000 survival checks and a separate spending/covid relief bill. Negotiating everything into one bill is how we got here, since Trump wants to sign a bill with survival checks, let’s send one to his desk right away.”

Have you been hacked? I agree with this tweet. — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) December 23, 2020

For once you said something right. Too bad no one listened to our greatest President early October when he was proposing the same... pic.twitter.com/XDNrKlQFcA — MargoUSA???? ?? (@Margaretpop1) December 23, 2020

Yeah, why not. It's also what President Trump proposed back in October. Stacy Washington, a conservative radio host for Sirius XM, wonder if Omar’s Twitter account was hacked because she agreed with it. Our own Larry O’Connor also agreed.

Again, Omar’s brief dabbling with rational policy will be short-lived when this COVID relief issue is resolved. She’ll return to her radical roots, but on this, and JUST THIS, she’s not wrong.