Nancy Pelosi Created the Perfect Storm for the 'Woke' Christmas Gift We Got from Congress

She blocked COVID relief for months. She played classic Hill theater with her overtures of a possible deal. In the meantime, millions of Americans left in an economic bind over COVID suffered. We all knew this game. There couldn’t be COVID relief as Election Day approached. No legislative wins for the incumbent administration could be allowed, especially one Democrats hate with a fierce intensity. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was also reportedly on board, as a new bill and economic relief to Americans could better the chances of the GOP retaining control of the Senate. So much for all that ‘country over party’ Democrats and some GOP traitors have peddled regarding this year’s election. At the same time, that latter group is made up of those who are Democrats already. Also, they’re an immensely gullible group; Democrats lie. How was that point lost on these people? These so-called Republicans who voted for Biden.

Pelosi did well in creating a situation in which she could get what she wanted. To ensure the COVID relief negotiations were positioned during the election, she would make obscene demands about bailouts for blue states and other items she knew Republicans wouldn’t accept. Alas, the endless cycle of torture she put this country through kept spinning.

Now, with a government shutdown looming, the spending bill is must-pass. Biden won the 2020 election, so now we can also have a COVID bill too, right? She admitted that she held up past relief packages over politics. She’s now even ignoring questions from CNN about it. For months, the bills and economic pressure have stacked up for millions of families. Pelosi and the rest of Congress thought $600 could help with all of that grief. This is why Trump won in 2016. It’s why Trumpism will remain in the national political discussion for the foreseeable future. It’s why populism is becoming more ingrained in our system. It’s because of nonsense like this. I’m not so sure that Congress doesn’t like being in these situations of living on the edge concerning government shutdowns. It’s an insane position, but everyone knows the stakes of not passing a new bill to keep the doors open and the blowback that follows. These ‘must-pass’ scenarios afford everyone to add their pork spending, and this recent $900 billion bill is pretty much a ‘woke’ Christmas gift to the Left.

Democrats weren’t successful down-ticket in 2020. Progressives are still huffy about it. So, let’s draft a spending bill to avoid a shutdown, but also logroll $700 million to Sudan, a climate advisory council, millions for gender programs in Pakistan, and other mind-boggling items in this 5,593-page monstrosity.

The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” pic.twitter.com/DK66scA970 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill also includes $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7kivucCjvY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill sets aside funds to investigate the “1908 Springfield Race Riot" pic.twitter.com/7l2DoJHEqx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill includes $193 million for federal HIV/AIDS workers stationed abroad to buy new cars pic.twitter.com/y16iyK2aJF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill provides $40 million for the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/aHt8UEkYWA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Sudan got $700 million, you got $600 each — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 22, 2020

Yes, a handful of Republicans opposed this bill, but it was nowhere near enough to derail the bill. There’s talk of a veto. It’s not going to happen. Trump will be blamed for it, and the votes are there for an override. The disgusting aspect of this is that Democrats will probably be rewarded for passing this atrocious bill. You can’t say this helps working families. It doesn’t. Nancy and the Left fail to realize that $600 will do next to nothing for these people. She doesn’t care. She never did, but she probably thought the American voter and the media were too dumb to notice that fact.

But hey, America, this is who you voted for on Election Day. It’s a party that will subject us to economic turmoil and hardship until their side wins. It’s a side that will push us to the brink of a government shutdown in an effort to roll in all the goodie items they couldn’t in the past. That’s how Democrats govern.