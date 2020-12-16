The Reason for Why a Longtime GOP Operative and Lincoln Project Co-Founder Became a Democrat Makes No Sense

I mean, are we shocked by this development? A co-founder of The Lincoln Project became…a Democrat? This clown show only broadcasted this point literally for months. They wanted to defeat Trump and give Democrats the Senate. They targeted Susan Collins and a host of incumbent Republican senators because that's what principled conservatives do, right? They're sellouts for the Democratic Party. Period. Alas, that's where Steve Schmidt is regarding his political affiliation. Schmidt was a longtime GOP operative who was brought in to help manage the sinking ship that was the John McCain 2008 campaign. He was portrayed by Woody Harrelson in HBO’s "Game Change," which was about McCain, Palin, and the 2008 election. He’s been a fixture on MSNBC for years. He's been critical of Republicans for years. He's on MSNBC—need I explain more. So, this isn’t shocking (via The Hill):

Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announced that he is registering as a Democrat after nearly 30 years with the Republican Party. Schmidt made the announcement during an episode of the "Battleground" podcast published Monday, as he and co-host David Plouffe were discussing the Republican House members and state attorneys general that backed Texas’s ill-fated election lawsuit before the Supreme Court. “I spent 29 years as a Republican, I’ve spent two and a half as an independent, and later this afternoon I will register as a member of the Democratic Party,” Schmidt told Plouffe. “Because in America today, it’s only the Democratic Party—which is the oldest political party in the world—that stands for the ideas and ideals of American liberty.”

So, the party that's anti-free speech, anti-law enforcement, pro-abortion, and becoming increasingly authoritarian over their adoption of "woke" leftism is the party "that stands for the ideas and the ideals of American liberty"? Did Steve take a nap and not see how Democrats allowed mobs to burn down half the country over the summer because…Trump is president and all cops are racist? It's crap. If anything, the Democratic Party represents our slide toward left-wing authoritarianism. But again, given Schmidt's track record, are we shocked he finally took the plunge and officially became what we all knew he was deep down politically? My only question is what other Lincoln Project grifters are going to announce their support and membership in the Democratic Party. No true Republican does what these traitors did with that trash PAC. No conservative would either.