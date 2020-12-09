Is Swalwell Joking with This Pivot After Allegedly Fooling Around with a Chinese Spy?

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was always an idiot. He peddled Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy theories that were dead wrong. He farted through his chair on live TV. He ran for president in 2020 when he has zero chance of winning the nomination. His few debate performances showed that he was a dude who was not ready for primetime. He sunk in the deep end. He’s a loser, but he’s also a liberal from California, which means he’ll always have that congressional seat until he dies or retires. He’s on the House Intelligence Committee and he probably should be removed since he was involved with an alleged Chinese spy named “Fang Fang” What’s his defense? Oh, it’s a retaliatory move by the Trump White House because he has criticized President Trump. Yeah, okay, pal. Don’t flatter yourself. Trump has scores of enemies in the Democratic Party and the mainstream press. You’re at the bottom of the list (via Politico):

Following a report that linked him to an alleged Chinese spy, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested the information was leaked to hurt him because of his frequent and loud criticism of President Donald Trump. Axios reported Monday that Swalwell was among a group of prominent Bay Area Democrats targeted by a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christina Fang, allegedly an operative for China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s premier intelligence organization. Fang first interacted with Swalwell — now a member of the House Intelligence Committee — when he served on the Dublin City Council in California. Swalwell defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Pete Stark in 2012, a stunning upset that made the young pol a star member of the incoming freshman class. By 2014, Fang was reportedly bundling donor checks for Swalwell’s reelection campaign, according to Axios. Fang also helped place an intern in Swalwell’s office. In 2015, U.S. intelligence officials, who had been monitoring Fang’s activities, became concerned about her ties to Swalwell and provided a “defensive briefing” to the California Democrat, Axios reported. Swalwell immediately cut off contact with Fang, and he is not suspected of any improper actions in his dealings with her.

No, I’m not kidding. And he’s not totally out of the woods regarding improper actions. Maybe he’s not in legal hot water as of now, but Swalwell won’t answer questions regarding if he had sex with this alleged Chinese operative (via NY Post):

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) is refusing to say if he had sex with an accused Chinese spy who cozied up to a slew of US elected officials, including him, in a bid to infiltrate the US political system The 40-year-old congressman was among a group of Bay Area Democrats targeted by the honeytrap — also known as Christine Fang — who entered the US as a college student in 2011 and spent the next four years wooing the lawmakers to get close to sensitive government intelligence, according to a report in Axios. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, has cooperated with federal investigations into Fang, according to his spokesperson. “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” Swalwell’s office told Axios. “To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.” And Swalwell’s office relied on the “classified information” line when Fox News’ Tucker Carlson questioned them about whether the California Democrat engaged in sexual relations with Fang. […] Swalwell, in an interview with Politico, also sidestepped the question about how intimate he was with Fang, who intelligence officials said had sex with at least two Midwestern mayors as she tried to get information from them.

This stuff has been going for years regarding Chinese infiltration. It’s the way of the world; it’s geopolitics. And China has been running amok. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) office was also infiltrated. In recent weeks, we’ve seen scores of stories of Chinese agents being rounded up by the Justice Department. And yet, Swally tried to sell that Trump and Moscow were bigger threats.

H/T PJ Media