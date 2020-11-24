Arizona

Yeah, Let's Talk About That Machine Error in Arizona

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 4:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

It may have been interesting. It may have given some people hope. But alas, nothing changed. This afternoon, there appeared to be a minor glitch with some of the voting software in Arizona where Joe Biden’s 10,377-vote lead was cut down to a little over 4,200 votes. Garrett Archer of ABC 15 in Arizona said, “UNOFFICIAL results have Biden and Trump separated by 4,202 votes right now. This morning it was 10,377. The difference? A faulty upload from Greenlee county.”

“Stuff like this happens from time to time. No, the results didn't change, no the canvass is not wrong. It will be corrected. This is why the word unofficial is in marquis letters on all state election reporting sites,” he added.

The count is now back to Biden clinching the state by that 10,377-vote margin. 

The clock is running out. The score is not what I want it to be; there’s no person who will convince me this was a free and fair election. But we need evidence, ironclad evidence to toss out ballots that are sketchy as hell. Sadly, Trump’s legal crew has done a piss poor job in unearthing that evidence. Remember, it’s a super-high bar to toss ballots. No judge is willing to do that unless the evidence is pretty nasty. Well, we were promised new evidence from the Trump team. It has yet to be revealed and time is virtually up. 

