AZ Sen: Projections Have Mark Kelly Defeating Martha McSally; UPDATE: McSally Concedes

[See: UPDATE]

Well, this is not a great shock. I don’t think there was ever a poll where McSally was leading. At any rate, McSally, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the late Sen. John McCain, appears to have been defeated by Mark Kelly, husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Arizona is a notoriously hard state to campaign statewide. You have the main cities, plus the countless little communities that dot the rest of the state. While McSally’s backstory is commendable, she’s proven to be not an ace when it comes to campaigning. She also reportedly hired the same folks who ran her first failed 2018 Senate run.

CNN projects Martha McSally will lose her Senate race to Mark Kelly, now giving Democrats a net pickup of one seat. McSally, who was appointed to the seat, has now lost races for both of her state’s Senate seats in two consecutive election cycles — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 6, 2020

Breaking News: Democrats flipped a Senate seat in Arizona: Mark Kelly defeated Sen. Martha McSally, reflecting the state’s leftward drift. https://t.co/bFAljC3jpn — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2020

CBS News projects Mark Kelly wins the Arizona Senate race. That’s a Democratic pick up. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/1lOFVdSYkw — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2020

This is a Democratic pick-up for the U.S. Senate. All eyes are now on Georgia, where it looks like both seats will head into a runoff. If Republicans keep the Senate, with their gains in the House, it will be a nice firewall against the most insane items on the Biden agenda.

***

UPDATE: McSally has officially conceded.