The Old Tweet From Biden's WH Chief of Staff Pick Which Will Not Defuse Suspicions About Rigged Elections

Well, by now, you know that longtime Democratic operative Ron Klain has been tapped to lead Joe Biden’s White House. I mean, we still have legal challenges to go through, we still have ballots to count, and we still have voter fraud inquiries to answer, but if all else fails, Klain will be the next White House Chief of Staff. Klain was Al Gore’s Chief of Staff and later spearheaded the legal effort in the 2000 Florida recount.

Breaking News: President-elect Joe Biden is said to have chosen Ron Klain to be his chief of staff.https://t.co/yJgQPhCW0W — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2020

Ron Klain, who will serve as Biden's new White House chief of staff, was appointed in 2016 to the Executive Council of TechNet, the trade group that lobbies for Silicon Valley's interests in DC. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) November 12, 2020

Okay, enough backstory. Let’s flash-forward to now. We have scores of allegations about voter fraud, ballots being illegally backdated, and dead people showing up to vote. This has all the makings of a rigged election. And if the Biden camp wants to defuse the tension in this area, well, maybe Klain should go into the basement with the former VP because an old 2014 tweet will certainly not lower the temperature on this front. Klain commented on a Vox tweet from July of 2014, which discussed a poll that found that 68 percent of Americans felt that elections were rigged.

Joe Biden’s chief of staff pick said elections are rigged. pic.twitter.com/NehmhPAJBZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 12, 2020

. @jaketapper keeps tweeting compliments to Ron Klain - but, of course, Tapper has failed to tweet the part where Klain says elections are rigged. Why?



Typical. Always for the Democrat. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 12, 2020

“That’s because they are,” he replied.

Look, there’s already enough fronts we need to fight on concerning counting all the legal votes in this election. An old reply from a longtime Democratic operative isn’t a high priority, but it doesn’t help. The optics are terrible. And this will certainly feed into the allegation that this election was stolen by the Democrats.

Until then, fight on, folks.