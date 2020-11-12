Former MSNBC Host to Trump Supporters: ‘I Hope the Pain…You Feel Now is Excruciating’

Remember Touré? Yeah, it was years ago when he co-hosted The Cycle on MSNBC. That was during the Obama years, and he sure had some hot takes then during the 2012 race. I cannot repeat them here, but here’s the link to The Washington Poston one of his failed analyses that prompted an apology. Yeah, and let’s not forget that he viewed Holocaust survivors succeeding in America as an example of white privilege. Why bring this guy up? Well, he did tweet something that does embody what all of liberal America is feeling right now.

“If you’re a Trumper I hope the pain and anxiety you feel now is excruciating. You voted against America and for a cult leader who has no redeeming or admirable qualities,” he said. “He’s a cretin who cares nothing about this country and you don’t either. You deserve all the pain and more.”

It’s completely vile to wish that “pain” be inflicted upon tens of millions of people you’ve never met and whose life circumstances you can’t even begin to comprehend. A projection of your own psychic sickness. And yes I would’ve said the same thing if the outcome was reversed https://t.co/tqZZK5eoBr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 6, 2020

I voted for Trump and I feel fine because I’m a sane and level headed person. Maybe work on that. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 6, 2020

Liberals are creating enemies’ lists, a Biden Department of Justice is certainly going to go on a legal revenge tour of its own—so yeah, we need to act accordingly here folks. The Left wants revenge, and Joe, should he still end up on top after all the legal challenges, will certainly be unable to halt this; he picked a radical as his running mate. We still have voter fraud allegations to sift through, and we’re still counting ballots. We need to make sure all the legal votes are counted.

Yet, there were some on the Left who slammed this tweet. One was Michael Tracey who described Touré’s post as “vile.”

Whoever wins, this is going to be a long four years until the next election.