WSJ Columnist: These Wisconsin Turnout Numbers Don't Seem Feasible

Look, we know there’s a lot of funny business happening right now with these vote counts. We’re seeing vote dumps favoring Biden in Pennsylvania that would make the late Hugo Chavez blush. Right now, some folks are calling this thing for Biden in the Keystone State. If his lead holds, that’s the ball game, but votes are still being counted. The Trump team is filing legal challenges due to voter irregularities, but let’s focus on Wisconsin for a second. I’m sure you’re all wondering about the 89 percent turnout rate we saw in the state. It’s not feasible.

“The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is claiming a 71% state turnout. I'm not sure where it gets this, but that would make more sense, given even populous Milwaukee didn't exceed 83% turnout, and Dane lower,” said The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel.

“True, Wisconsin has same-day voter registration. But to be at 71%, WI would have yesterday needed 900k same-day registrations,” she added.

1) I am legitimately interested/confused by this. I checked, and the top number is indeed Wisconsin's active registered voter number as of Nov. 1. The bottom is approx. what has been counted. That is a (not feasible) 89% turnout. https://t.co/Meb8B9IH0f — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

2) The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is claiming a 71% state turnout. I'm not sure where it gets this, but that would make more sense, given even populous Milwaukee didn't exceed 83% turnout, and Dane lower. (Do math on what rest of state wud need to bump up state avg to 89) — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

3) True, Wisconsin has same day voter registration. But to be at 71%, WI would have yesterday needed 900k same-day registrations. ( If I'm doing my math wrong--please tell me. 3,288,771 divided by 4,588,771 equals 71% . 4,588,771 minus 3,684,726 =900k) — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

4) Is that possible/conceivable? That would be akin to increasing WI's registered voting population by up to 30%--in one day. It would also suggest that if those same-day registrations hadn't happened, WI would have had a ridiculously LOW turnout. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

5) I suppose it is possible WI's turnout was higher than 71% (again, not sure where MJS gets that). But that would be wild, given the state's own history and what we saw elsewhere yesterday. An even an 80% turnout would still require HUGE same-day registration. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

6)Surely a record/tally of those same-day registrations must exist. It would therefore seem a straightforward proposition to set the numbers/record straight?

Again, explain if I'm missing something. @WI_Elections — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

7) So, more. I compared some vote totals to voter registration--by county. Nearly every county i've looked at so far--left and right--registered turnout of 89% or higher. (several at 93%) I suppose its possible--but still seems extraordinary. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

8) I think high voter turnout is great, and if WI truly did this, wow. I only question it because it is so strikingly at odds with any other state. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 4, 2020

Now, she did review the numbers further and conceded that maybe it is possible, but people should continue to ask questions here. And given how close the state is thus far, the Trump team should go forward their plan for a recount. Why not? Unless there is something Democrats don’t want us to see.