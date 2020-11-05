Donald Trump

Battleground PA: Here's Why Allegheny County Decided to Basically Take the Day Off Counting Votes Today

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 11:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It's coming down to Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. The votes are being counted. Well, not so much in Pennsylvania, where workers in Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh, decided to just take the day off. I’m not kidding. And this was the case on election night as well in the western part of the state. These folks got sleepy and went home. It’s inexcusable. It’s pathetic, really. This date didn’t just pop up on the calendar yesterday. It’s been there for four years.  Pennsylvania is a key state for both parties. Its electoral college votes will keep it that way. You stay until all the votes are counted. 

Right now, New York Times reporter Trip Gabriel said that “Allegheny County, PA still has 35,413 uncounted mail-in ballots, but elections staff is taking today off for ‘administrative work’ and will not resume count until Friday.”

Gabriel quoted Allegheny council person Bethany Hallam, who is also a member of the elections board, saying "I can't get an answer as to why” concerning these workers taking the day off from counting votes. 

No battleground state should tolerate this, to be frank. It’s not healthy for the nation. And lends to accusations of backroom shenanigans being hurled. 

And these delays have also occurred in other states as well. Count the votes, guys. 

