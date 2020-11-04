Trump Fails to Overtake Biden in New Hampshire

In 2016, he came close to beating Hillary Clinton here. President Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by a slim 0.3 percent. During the New Hampshire primaries, we interviewed numerous folks some of whom agreed with Gov. Sununu’s prediction that Trump was going to win the state. Of course, this was before COVID. And a lot can happen in the months leading up to Election Day. Alas, it may have been a long shot for Trump, but he fell way short of taking the state this cycle. Biden won the state 53/44 (via WMUR):

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Hampshire's four electoral votes, defeating President Donald Trump in the Granite State, according to The Associated Press and ABC News. Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire to Hillary Clinton four years ago, and his campaign made a big push in the Granite State in the final weeks before the 2020 election in an attempt to secure the battleground state. With 48% of the expected vote in, Biden led Trump 53-45%.

BREAKING: Records reveal the analyst who will run Fox News election decision desk is a registered Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 & gave Democrats more than $4,000, including $1,525 for Obama. Arnon Mishkin will announce states for Biden or Trump on election night — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 3, 2020

New Hampshire would have been some nice icing on the cake, but we have a tight race right now. North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania have yet to be called. In Arizona, Fox News called it for Biden, though no one else has, which has caused considerable controversy. We’ll keep you updated, but for the Granite State—we’re done here until the 2022 Senate race.