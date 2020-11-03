Hey, Dems, Time to Panic? Biden Camp Says Trump Is Within ONE State of Winning Re-Election

Are Democrats starting to panic? In Florida, they were and in Pennsylvania, they were firing off warning flares as well. There is a late shift towards Trump, and even the Biden camp has admitted that Trump is within one state of winning re-election. That’s not in keeping with the double-digit lead Biden has been supposedly holding over the president this election cycle.

Biden is up 10-14 points, but Trump is just a state away from clinching a second term. That doesn’t make sense and right now, it looks like Pennsylvania could be the death knell for the Biden camp.

Director of Battleground Strategy Nick Trainer tells reporters that Biden campaign just outlined on a zoom call that said Trump was within one state of winning — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 2, 2020

If the Biden campaign is publicly saying Trump is within one state of winning, imagine what they are seeing privately. https://t.co/z65s6C0GIg — David Chapman (@davidchapman141) November 2, 2020

The Trump campaign just said on a press call that they have the following projected breakdown in Pennsylvania:



- Biden leads by approx 750,000 votes heading into Election Day

- Trump gets 2.6 million votes in Election Day

- Biden gets 1.5 million votes on election day — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 2, 2020

NEW POLL: TRUMP +1.9% IN PENNSYLVANIA



--was Trump +0.8 in previous Trafalgar poll https://t.co/w5lRZ3ml4g — PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 2, 2020

Odd thing to for someone who is up 10 points in the latest NBC/WSJ poll. https://t.co/CxoxaAeIlY — David Chapman (@davidchapman141) November 3, 2020

In Florida, the early vote totals are not where they should be. Republicans are turning out to vote early as well. If Trump wins this state again, and I think he will, Biden’s chances of winning drop below 50 percent. Losing Pennsylvania kills any hope of a Biden win, which brings us to the latest round of polling from the Keystone State.

Yet, as David Chapman noted, if the Biden camp is publicly saying that Trump is very close to beating them, what do you think they’re saying in private. Also, if Biden-Harris is up by at least 10, what are they doing going to Detroit, Michigan tomorrow.