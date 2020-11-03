Donald Trump

Hey, Dems, Time to Panic? Biden Camp Says Trump Is Within ONE State of Winning Re-Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 2:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Hey, Dems, Time to Panic? Biden Camp Says Trump Is Within ONE State of Winning Re-Election

Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Are Democrats starting to panic? In Florida, they were and in Pennsylvania, they were firing off warning flares as well. There is a late shift towards Trump, and even the Biden camp has admitted that Trump is within one state of winning re-election. That’s not in keeping with the double-digit lead Biden has been supposedly holding over the president this election cycle. 

Biden is up 10-14 points, but Trump is just a state away from clinching a second term. That doesn’t make sense and right now, it looks like Pennsylvania could be the death knell for the Biden camp.

In Florida, the early vote totals are not where they should be. Republicans are turning out to vote early as well. If Trump wins this state again, and I think he will, Biden’s chances of winning drop below 50 percent. Losing Pennsylvania kills any hope of a Biden win, which brings us to the latest round of polling from the Keystone State. 

Yet, as David Chapman noted, if the Biden camp is publicly saying that Trump is very close to beating them, what do you think they’re saying in private. Also, if Biden-Harris is up by at least 10, what are they doing going to Detroit, Michigan tomorrow. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Last Call: Undecideds Now Breaking for Trump. Shy Trump Voter Profile Has Changed. Young Dems Voting...Trump?
Matt Vespa

WATCH: The Biden Montage That Has the Ability to Swing Voters
Beth Baumann

Biden's Entire Candidacy Can Be Summed Up in These Five Gaffes
Beth Baumann
By the Data: Trump Campaign Predicts Absolute Landslide in Pennsylvania, Other States
Katie Pavlich

If New Batch of Polls Are Correct, Trump Will Soar Past 300 Electoral Votes
Matt Vespa
The Other State Where Dems Are Firing Warning Flares...It Spells Electoral Death for Biden If He Loses Here
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular