It's Come to This...MAGA-Supporting Nuns Are Being Doxxed By Liberals

It happened a few days ago, but it’s still disgusting. Apparently, nuns were subjected to being doxxed by the unhinged leftists on Twitter. What sin did they commit that would warrant such a response? They support President Trump. Oh yes, break out the tar and feathers, right? This is just anathema to the Left. First, they’re nuns. Liberals hate religion. And yes, we have not forgotten when these clowns booed God during the Democratic National Convention. Second, they support Trump. It’s two things liberal America hates, one more than the other. The reaction was an ‘as expected,’ but still ghoulish. These nuns stood behind Trump as he held a rally in Circleville, Ohio on October 24, and now they’ve issued a statement in response to their moment of fame, albeit one they didn’t ask for (via Daily Wire):

“There are indeed many issues concerning the quality of life that need to be addressed. However, the preeminent issue is the intrinsic evil of taking innocent human life through abortion,” the Children of Mary said in a statement to The Washington Examiner. “We, as faithful Catholics, consider it our duty, a joyful duty, to support a president, irregardless [sic] of party affiliation, who upholds the Gospel of Life.” […] On Saturday, three nuns attended a rally for President Trump in Circleville, Ohio, and stood behind him in the front row wearing MAGA masks. Two of the nuns clutched rosaries, and the third, standing between them, held out a copy of the Bible. They could be seen applauding during Trump’s speech.

Nothing says courage and moral certitude like doxxing nuns. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 25, 2020

What are you trying prove or hoping to accomplish by doxxing nuns? Literally nuns! What is wrong with you? — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 25, 2020

If you find yourself doxxing or going after actual nuns because they support a candidate you don’t like, it might be time to step back and take a breather from politics for a bit. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) October 25, 2020

The Left is going after nuns. Again, it’s not shocking. Leftists shot and killed Catholic priests during the Spanish Civil War. And the Left has waged a crusade of their own to force Catholic groups to kneel before the contraception mandates in Obamacare, which goes against the teachings of the church.

In short, anyone who supports Trump or making America great again will be targeted. You could people associated with cystic fibrosis and breast cancer awareness attending these Trump rallies and if caught on camera, they will be attacked by the Left. That’s just how these people are wired: intolerant, insane, and utterly idiotic.