The Russian Misinformation Narrative Peddled By Democrats Over Hunter Biden Was Delivered a Kill Shot Today

The laptop that contained all of the Hunter Biden emails exposing his family’s web of corruption, which also includes his father, is not a Russian misinformation operation. Only the most delusional believed that; the Biden camp has yet to deny that these emails are fake. And now, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has verified all the documents submitted by Biden whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, an ex-business partner of Hunter. The Daily Caller had the scoop:

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee has successfully verified all materials reviewed so far from Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski, the Daily Caller has learned. Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson will not call Bobulinski to testify before the November 3 elections, as the committee is working to review all the information provided to the committee by Bobulinski. The information has to be verified, as it is subject to the same false information to Congress laws that verbal or written testimony does. However, a Johnson spokesperson told the Caller that all the material provided by Bobulinski that has been reviewed so far has turned out to be legitimate. Bobulinski, who said Tuesday he believes “Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised” in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has turned over evidence to the FBI alleging he met twice in the past with the former vice president in regards to business with his son Hunter. The Biden family has not yet disputed this information.

That’s the end of the Russian circus. It’s done. Over. Again, this was never grounded in reality. Bobulinski has said that Joe Biden was in on the deal-making, he’s the “big guy” referenced in an equity arrangement with CEFC China Energy, and that this company gave $5 million to the Bidens as a personal loan after the initial deal fell through in 2017. The deal’s inception occurred when Joe Biden was still vice president. Is the Biden Doctrine get paid first, even with entities with ties to rival governments, and ask questions later? Joe did intervene to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Burisma, an energy company, by threatening to withhold aid back in 2014-15. At the time, Hunter was on Burisma’s board, making tens of thousands of dollars a month whilst granting access to top Obama officials.

And all of this would have been unknown if Hunter had remembered to pick up his laptop. He dropped it off at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware in April of 2019. The owner then made a copy of the hard drive which he gave to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer while sending the device to the FBI. There are also some creepy images on that hard drive, some of them are reported of underage girls. It’s why the Delaware State Police are now involved.