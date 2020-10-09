Deadline Gets Punched in the Mouth for Publishing Fake COVID News About Mike Pence

These are nasty, filthy people, folks. They’re the enemies of the people. They’re liberal. They’re weak. And they cannot be trusted. Oh, and they’re also hoping for our president to die. President Trump was recently diagnosed with COVID. He went to Walter Reed Medical Center for a couple of days. Now, he’s back in the White House, pretty much recovered. The media cannot stand it. They can’t take it. They wanted Trump to die. They were also hoping for Vice President Mike Pence to get it. That’s the sick game here. If Trump and Pence get it, then the liberal media can go about its nutty 25th Amendment business, which also shows they don’t know how any of this works. No shock.

TEXT FROM THE DEADLINE ARTICLE ABOUT PENCE GETTING COVID. NOT SUPPOSED TO BE RELEASED YET pic.twitter.com/jPXmC0eT8d — manny (@mannyfidel) October 8, 2020

Deadline ran a fake story about how Mike Pence has the coronavirus. They should answer for it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2020

This is a weird thing online right now. pic.twitter.com/z4gJnAmflU — Sharyl Attkisson?????? (@SharylAttkisson) October 9, 2020

Deadline accidentally publishes story about Pence being diagnosed with COVID-19 | TheHill https://t.co/pvVjKoqTiN — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 9, 2020

what part of "DO NOT PUBLISH" did the editor not understand? pic.twitter.com/HeHdqltdB0 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020

Over at Deadline, they let a story slip into publishing that announced Pence tested positive for the coronavirus. Yeah, it’s not true—and they had some explaining to do (via NY Post):

Online news site Deadline mistakenly published a draft story that erroneously reported Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday night. The story, which was live for a brief period of time, had a blaring headline that cautioned editors at the news site to “NOT PUBLISH UNTIL THE NEWS CROSSES,” according to screenshots of the story that circulated on social media.

Here’s their statement:

A draft post of a story about Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for coronavirus that was never meant to publish was accidently posted onDeadline. It was pulled down immediately. It never should have been posted and Deadline will take steps to see this kind of thing never happens again. Apologies to the Vice President and our readers. We regret the error.

You’re not sorry. We all know your intentions. Your death wishing got exposed. And this is why we hate you.