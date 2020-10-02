Why a Fox News Reporter Should Have Checked His Clips Before Berating Trump Supporters

What is happening at Fox News? They’re slowly morphing into a soft liberal network. If you think I’m overreacting, one just has to look at one of the most horrendous instances censorship, where former House Speaker Newt Gingrich correctly pointed out that George Soros was responsible for doling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in local district attorney races that got these anti-cop lawyers elected in the cities that are engulfed by left-wing riots. The former speaker was muzzled. To make things more embarrassing, Fox News had an actual story on the Soros-DA connection.
Moments ago, @PressSec told White House reporters that President @realDonaldTrump's record on denouncing and combatting white supremacy "is unmistakable," and it's "shameful that the media refuses to cover it." pic.twitter.com/uqfB9zGKwF— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2020
Now, John Roberts asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if the president denounces white supremacy. He rightfully got trashed on social media for this nonsense. For starters, Trump has done so. We have the clips, dude. Second, Roberts’ wife, Kyra Phillips of ABC News, got yet another video yesterday of the president denouncing hate groups. Roberts made a fool of himself, but not before berating Trump supporters to stop blaming the media. Bro, you just proved our point (via HuffPo):
Some pretty striking comments from John Roberts on Fox pic.twitter.com/zqftfKoluF— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 1, 2020
Fox News reporter John Roberts on Thursday tore into Twitter users berating him for asking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing whether President Donald Trump denounces white supremacy.
“For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for ... asking that question: I don’t care,” Roberts told Fox News’ Melissa Francis on-air after the briefing. “Because it’s a question that needs to be asked. And clearly, the president’s Republican colleagues ... are looking for an answer, too.”
“So stop deflecting,” he added, visibly frustrated. “Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it.”
John Roberts 2019— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 2, 2020
vs
John Roberts 2020 pic.twitter.com/crq8iUTga1
Who did this ?????? pic.twitter.com/c39K1df737— J (@ItsAboutTime45) October 2, 2020
Just now: ?@realDonaldTrump? tells me he DENOUNCES white supremacists ?@ABCPolitics? ?@ABCNewsLive? ?@ABCWorldNews? ?@ABC? ?@johnrobertsFox? pic.twitter.com/8AxB6I2RjJ— Kyra Phillips (@KyraPhillips) September 30, 2020
Hello, 911 I’d like to report a murder!!! https://t.co/6wIIkK3WBq— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 1, 2020
Putting the White House Press Briefing into context - @johnrobertsFox in 2019:— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 1, 2020
"We saw the President come out and strongly condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy."
Convenient for Roberts to forget his own reporting... pic.twitter.com/ZfzPn8SUKZ
SUPERCUT: All the times Trump’s condemned racists/white nationalists as POTUS https://t.co/MW2rZvnkWH— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020
Welcome to the clown show, Johnny.