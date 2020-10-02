Why a Fox News Reporter Should Have Checked His Clips Before Berating Trump Supporters

What is happening at Fox News? They’re slowly morphing into a soft liberal network. If you think I’m overreacting, one just has to look at one of the most horrendous instances censorship, where former House Speaker Newt Gingrich correctly pointed out that George Soros was responsible for doling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in local district attorney races that got these anti-cop lawyers elected in the cities that are engulfed by left-wing riots. The former speaker was muzzled. To make things more embarrassing, Fox News had an actual story on the Soros-DA connection.

Moments ago, @PressSec told White House reporters that President @realDonaldTrump's record on denouncing and combatting white supremacy "is unmistakable," and it's "shameful that the media refuses to cover it." pic.twitter.com/uqfB9zGKwF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 1, 2020

Now, John Roberts asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if the president denounces white supremacy. He rightfully got trashed on social media for this nonsense. For starters, Trump has done so. We have the clips, dude. Second, Roberts’ wife, Kyra Phillips of ABC News, got yet another video yesterday of the president denouncing hate groups. Roberts made a fool of himself, but not before berating Trump supporters to stop blaming the media. Bro, you just proved our point (via HuffPo):

Some pretty striking comments from John Roberts on Fox pic.twitter.com/zqftfKoluF — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) October 1, 2020

Fox News reporter John Roberts on Thursday tore into Twitter users berating him for asking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany during a press briefing whether President Donald Trump denounces white supremacy. “For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for ... asking that question: I don’t care,” Roberts told Fox News’ Melissa Francis on-air after the briefing. “Because it’s a question that needs to be asked. And clearly, the president’s Republican colleagues ... are looking for an answer, too.” “So stop deflecting,” he added, visibly frustrated. “Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it.”

John Roberts 2019

vs

John Roberts 2020 pic.twitter.com/crq8iUTga1 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 2, 2020

Hello, 911 I’d like to report a murder!!! https://t.co/6wIIkK3WBq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 1, 2020

Putting the White House Press Briefing into context - @johnrobertsFox in 2019:



"We saw the President come out and strongly condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy."



Convenient for Roberts to forget his own reporting... pic.twitter.com/ZfzPn8SUKZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 1, 2020

SUPERCUT: All the times Trump’s condemned racists/white nationalists as POTUS https://t.co/MW2rZvnkWH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Welcome to the clown show, Johnny.