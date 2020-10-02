Lockdown: Twitter Says It Will Shut Down Liberals Wishing Death on Trump

Around 6:20 PM, President Trump took Marine One to Walter Reed Medical Center. The president was recently diagnosed with COVID. First Lady Melania Trump tested positive as well. This comes after Hope Hicks, a top aide, tested positive, sparking a panic this morning considered Trump debated Joe Biden on Tuesday. Biden and his wife, Jill, tested negative earlier today. This stay is done as a precaution. The president’s short video that he dropped prior to leaving showed him a little tired, slightly hoarse, but overall not too bad. He’s said to be exhibiting mild symptoms, but this is a good precautionary measure.

MOTHERBOARD: Twitter says will suspend users openly hoping for Trump’s death on platform — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2020

The reaction from the liberal media has been overall quite despicable. There’s a lot of chortling. There’s a lot of schadenfreude. This is to be expected. It’s the Left. They’re garbage human beings. And yes, many have wished death upon Trump. It’s a day that ends in “y” for these folks. Yet, Twitter announced that they’re going to shut down progressives and anti-Trump clowns who are wishing death upon the president. Regarding Facebook, well, that’s a different story (via Vice):

Twitter told Motherboard that it will suspend people who openly hope for Trump’s death on the platform. Twitter referred to an “abusive behavior” rule that’s been on the books since April. “Content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against an individual is against our rules,” Twitter said in a statement. This rule will apparently apply to people who wish death on Trump, who is the single most powerful person in the world. As Motherboard has previously reported, Facebook has different rules for speech that is focused on celebrities and public figures. Facebook says it "distinguish[es] between public figures and private individuals because we want to allow discussion, which often includes critical commentary of people who are featured in the news or who have a large public audience. For public figures, we remove attacks that are severe as well as certain attacks where the public figure is directly tagged in the post or comment." What this means is that it's OK to post on Facebook that you hope Trump dies, so long as you do not tag him in the post or "purposefully expose" him to "calls for death, serious disease, epidemic disease, or disability."

Look, I know there may be a temptation from some to report these ghouls, but just let them spew their hatred. Stay focused. We have an election to win and a Supreme Court seat to fill. It’s also a bit silly to go after people who have 100 or fewer followers. Those are the people who are doing it. The ones who are influencers, for lack of a better term, well-known liberals and former Obama officials aren’t going to dabble in this; they can’t. And those who did have already deleted those tweets. For the random libs out there who keep doing this, don’t punch down. It’s not worth your time. Ignore them. It’s horrible, yes. But the best thing you can do is pray and send well wishes to the president and his family. Most of all, be sure to vote for Trump in November. No better revenge than securing a second term for the president.

Also, send some love to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. They also tested positive for COVID today.