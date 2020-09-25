Barrel of Laughs: Did You Miss How House Democrats Want to Reshape SCOTUS?

Why good afternoon, fellow patriots. I know some of you got a kick out of the debate reading if Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) had an accident on live TV, specifically did he ‘shart’ and try to shuffle away without anyone noticing. Oh, we all saw, sir. But for today, we have another barrel of laughs. This time from House Democrats who—get this—want to pass a law applying term limits to Supreme Court justices (via Reuters) [emphasis mine]:

Democrats in of the House of Representatives will introduce a bill next week to limit the tenure of U.S. Supreme Court justices to 18 years from current lifetime appointments, in a bid to reduce partisan warring over vacancies and preserve the court’s legitimacy. The new bill, seen by Reuters, would allow every president to nominate two justices per four-year term and comes amid heightened political tensions as Republican President Donald Trump prepares to announce his third pick for the Supreme Court after the death on Sept. 18 of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with just 40 days to go until the Nov. 3 election. “It would save the country a lot of agony and help lower the temperature over fights for the court that go to the fault lines of cultural issues and is one of the primary things tearing at our social fabric,” said California U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, who plans to introduce the legislation on Tuesday, along with Representatives Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts and Don Beyer of Virginia. Partly due to rising life expectancies, justices serve increasingly long tenures, on average now more than 25 years.

Liberal Democrats must have hit the crack pipe hard if they think this will become law. Second, I’ve heard enough of these House members who have no say in the process adding their two cents. No, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) or Joe Kennedy (D-MA), you’re not going to block whoever President Trump picks to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Sorry, you’re not. Stay in your lane. Also, Democrats are all-in-all totally powerless to stop Republicans from filling RBG’s vacancy before Election Day. It’s going to happen.

When the Left feels their grip on power getting loose, they either change the rules or put a gun to your head. Oh, sorry, they also throw a tantrum and lecture us about a deviation from norms when they were talking about abolishing the Electoral College and packing the court.

Yeah, we all know what you really think, you traitors. This bill doesn't have a chance. Also, Democrats, seek help.