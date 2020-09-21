Ocasio-Cortez: If Trump Carries Out His Constitutional Duty of Filling a SCOTUS Vacancy, We'll Impeach Him

The Democrats lost the 2016 election. They lost the 2018 Senate elections as well. Trump is president. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing leaves a vacancy—and he can fill it. Period. End of subject. Elections have consequences, Democrats. We won. You lost.

RBG’s passing is a meltdown level event. There could be a more robust conservative majority on the Supreme Court for the next generation, which is why some liberals are quietly lamenting why the late justice didn’t retire during the Obama era in an effort to ensure the liberal wing couldn’t be chipped away. But she didn’t. So, here we are, with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) playing an extortion game with Senate Republicans over the vacancy. First, AOC needs to go away. You’re in the House, lady. The Senate advises and consents on nominees. Stay in your lane. Second, we’re going to fill the vacancy. There isn’t a damn thing you could do about, except showing the American people that you’re a band of extortionists and tantrum-throwing kids when you don’t get your way. AOC said that liberals needed to show up in force to show Mitch that he’s “playing with fire” over this SCOTUS vacancy. Yeah, I’m sure Mitch is really, really scared (LOL) (via The Hill):

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called for voters to fight against the confirmation of President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, speaking at a joint media event called to discuss the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "Call your senator and tell them not to listen to Mitch McConnell, not to be afraid of Mitch McConnell, to stand up and do the right thing," Schumer said, referencing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) plan to hold a vote to confirm Trump's nominee to replace Ginsburg. […] During Sunday's press conference, Schumer and Ocasio-Cortez called on voters to turn out in force this November to support Biden and warned of the court decisions that could be handed down, such as overturning the Affordable Care Act, if the Supreme Court gains another conservative justice.

Oh, it gets better. If Trump follows through with his constitutionally-obligated duty of filling a SCOTUS vacancy, they’ll impeach him (via Axios):

Ocasio-Cortez wouldn't rule out when asked a push to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Bill Barr, whom she accused of "potentially law-breaking behavior" and being "unfit for office," but stressed this would be a matter for the House Democratic leadership. "We need to make sure we mobilize on an unprecedented scale to ensure this vacancy is reserved for the next president," she said. "We must also commit to using every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary." Schumer said they wanted to "protect the rights of women — their rights to their body, to choose, their rights to health care and equality," which he said "would go down the drain" if Trump were successful in his plans.

Yeah, we’re dealing with some really spoiled kids on the Hill, aren’t we?