The Awful Tweet a Progressive Think Tank Posted in the Aftermath of the LA Sheriff Deputies Ambush Yesterday

As Julio wrote over the weekend, two Los Angeles Sheriff deputies were ambushed. The suspect is still at large. The two were sitting in their patrol vehicle when some thug with a gun fired into the car on Sunday. It’s was an ambush.

The LA County Sheriff’s social media account said, “One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery.”

And yes, leftist clowns blocked the emergency room entrance after the officers were shot, shouting “we hope they die.” There is a war on cops. It’s getting people killed. And these left-wing thugs wonder why their agenda is not sticking with voters. First, not even black Americans police departments to be defunded. Even Al Sharpton said this was only a serious point of discussion among of latte-sipping lefties (i.e. the insufferable white liberal elite).

Just now at a press conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says both deputies are still alive after being shot multiple times. One deputy is a 31-year-old mom to a 6-year-old boy, while the other is a 24-year-old male. https://t.co/E9FNvI8dxW — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 13, 2020

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

And now, The Gravel Institute, a progressive think tank, actually thought this was a good thing to post on Twitter.

It was deleted, but the Internet is forever.

Gravel Institute says, it “was founded in 2019 to carry on the life’s work of former U.S Senator Mike Gravel in fighting for global peace and democracy. Its mission is to promote bold and forward-looking ideas about a more peaceful and egalitarian world, and to build a robust movement of young people to win it.”

I guess hoping that our police get murdered in the street is part of their “bold and forward-thinking” agenda to obtain a “more peaceful and egalitarian world.”