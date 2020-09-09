Liberal Reporter Shreds Credibility of Atlantic Editor Peddling Fake News About Trump Denigrating War Dead

How many bullets to the head can this story sustain? The Atlantic ran a hit piece based on unnamed sources that claimed to have firsthand knowledge of what was reported. In other words, liars who didn’t want to be named because the story is crap. It is crap. Allegedly, two years ago, President Trump denigrated the American war dead. But wait, the story has to be true because a few more unnamed sources came forward to confirm what was already written.

As we’ve said here before, this story is anonymous sources confirming what other anonymous sources said in the original story, all of which is based upon…anonymous sources. It’s a circus act. It’s not resonating. No one believes it. It’s the Democrats’ October Surprise come early due to the fact that the race is tightening. Sorry, libs, your boy Joe is not ahead by ten points or whatever your outdated registered voter survey says. He’s chasing Trump in Wisconsin and flocking to Pennsylvania—two states that typically aren’t competitive in national elections. It’s Labor Day. You guys should have been using likely voter polls by now, but oh well.

Even liberal reporters have taken a swipe at The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who penned the piece, noting that the man has been wrong on a whole lot. First, Israel was supposed to have bombed Iran. That never happened. Second, Goldberg has been one of those folks neck-deep in the Russian collusion delusion. It’s no wonder why Michael Tracey called Goldberg “the least reliable narrator in all of US journalism.”

“Jeffrey Goldberg is a very respected reporter,” proclaimed host Martha Raddatz today on “This Week,” so as to preempt any skepticism about the veracity of the hotly-discussed Trump Mocks Troops article. “Very respected” by whom, Martha? Please be specific pic.twitter.com/9Ko1xTeTUz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 6, 2020

Jeffrey Goldberg wrote in The Atlantic on July 2016: “The Republican nominee for president, Donald J. Trump, has chosen this week to unmask himself as a de facto agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin.” Goldberg is perhaps the LEAST reliable narrator in all of US journalism — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 4, 2020

That declaration from Goldberg is under-recognized as a catalyzing event for the wider Russiagate melodrama, which from that point on consumed elite media and Dems, after they’d been given license by the all-important, Smart, and Serious Atlantic pic.twitter.com/vTqhVvGo0J — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 4, 2020

Josh Marshall’s infamous (and error-riddled) blog post from July 23, 2016, which drew on the themes set forth by Goldberg, was cited by FBI officials Strzok and Page in their infamous texts. “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation was formally launched on July 31 https://t.co/DjC5xOxwlu pic.twitter.com/eaOmEpK4E8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 4, 2020

In sum, the idea that Jeffrey Goldberg of all people has this well of credibility that should compel everyone to accept his characterizations at face value is a farce, but emblematic of many corrupting pathologies in elite media — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 4, 2020

Leah added yesterday that even John Bolton, who is now persona non grata with Trump, said this story is flat out untrue. If it were true, he would have written an entire chapter about it. This story is a dud, and the liberal media have had to prompt voters to get an opinion on it. It’s not even on their minds, which is another sign that no one cares what these clowns write about besides their insulated, snobby, and hyper-liberal friends in coastal America. And seriously, they thought this could alter the election if necessary or drive the stake through the heart of the Trump campaign. I don’t know which is worse. The fact that they went through with this shoddy plot or thought we would all believe this crap after the collapse of the Russian collusion delusion.

.@AmbJohnBolton told me today that if @realDonaldTrump had said he didn’t want to visit Aisne-Marne because the interred heroes were “losers” and “suckers”, he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book #TheRoomWhereItHappened — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 4, 2020

I’ll give them an “A” for effort, but we’re done. You were wrong about collusion. Also, the rioting in Democrat-run cities isn’t peaceful—and we all have the receipts now.

Point and laugh, everyone. The liberal media just got another uppercut to the chin.