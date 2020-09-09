Donald Trump

Liberal Reporter Shreds Credibility of Atlantic Editor Peddling Fake News About Trump Denigrating War Dead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 09, 2020 12:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Reporter Shreds Credibility of Atlantic Editor Peddling Fake News About Trump Denigrating War Dead

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

How many bullets to the head can this story sustain? The Atlantic ran a hit piece based on unnamed sources that claimed to have firsthand knowledge of what was reported. In other words, liars who didn’t want to be named because the story is crap. It is crap. Allegedly, two years ago, President Trump denigrated the American war dead. But wait, the story has to be true because a few more unnamed sources came forward to confirm what was already written.

As we’ve said here before, this story is anonymous sources confirming what other anonymous sources said in the original story, all of which is based upon…anonymous sources. It’s a circus act. It’s not resonating. No one believes it. It’s the Democrats’ October Surprise come early due to the fact that the race is tightening. Sorry, libs, your boy Joe is not ahead by ten points or whatever your outdated registered voter survey says. He’s chasing Trump in Wisconsin and flocking to Pennsylvania—two states that typically aren’t competitive in national elections. It’s Labor Day. You guys should have been using likely voter polls by now, but oh well.

Even liberal reporters have taken a swipe at The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, who penned the piece, noting that the man has been wrong on a whole lot. First, Israel was supposed to have bombed Iran. That never happened. Second, Goldberg has been one of those folks neck-deep in the Russian collusion delusion. It’s no wonder why Michael Tracey called Goldberg “the least reliable narrator in all of US journalism.”

Leah added yesterday that even John Bolton, who is now persona non grata with Trump, said this story is flat out untrue. If it were true, he would have written an entire chapter about it. This story is a dud, and the liberal media have had to prompt voters to get an opinion on it. It’s not even on their minds, which is another sign that no one cares what these clowns write about besides their insulated, snobby, and hyper-liberal friends in coastal America. And seriously, they thought this could alter the election if necessary or drive the stake through the heart of the Trump campaign. I don’t know which is worse. The fact that they went through with this shoddy plot or thought we would all believe this crap after the collapse of the Russian collusion delusion.

I’ll give them an “A” for effort, but we’re done. You were wrong about collusion. Also, the rioting in Democrat-run cities isn’t peaceful—and we all have the receipts now.

Point and laugh, everyone. The liberal media just got another uppercut to the chin.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
They're Panicking: 'The View' Co-Host Wants Electoral College Change Because Trump Might Pull Off a Win
Matt Vespa
Media Attempts to Sabotage President Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Nomination
Katie Pavlich
AG Barr Gives an Update on Operation Legend and the Numbers in Chicago are Impressive
Katie Pavlich

'Fiction': Gov. Noem Rejects Report that Sturgis Rally Was a 'Super Spreader' Event
Cortney O'Brien
Fact Check the Left: No, Joe Biden, Trump Isn't Defunding the Police. You Are.
VIP
Ellie Bufkin
Here We Go: Will Senate Democrats Filibuster COVID Relief -- Again?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular