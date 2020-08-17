Total Losers: Anti-Trump Group Caught Stealing Content from Others...And They're Not Even Hiding That Fact

The anti-Trump group Lincoln Project ran afoul again when it was exposed for peddling content that wasn't the project's own and didn't offer attribution. Look, most folks know this is an inevitability regarding social media. It still doesn't mean it's right, nor does it mean that the original creators are ok with it. Even NBC News called these guys out. There have been multiple stories about the founders of this anti-Trump operation, which include out-of-work GOP operatives with tax issues, Russia ties, and a lawyer, that being George Conway, husband of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway. National Review wrote about what many are calling a classic grift project. And The New York Post touched on why these GOP folks are gunning hard for Biden. You sort of need to find work when you have tax liens on your homes (via NY Post):

Co-founder Weaver, a political consultant known for his work on John McCain’s and John Kasich’s presidential campaigns, registered as a Russian foreign agent for uranium conglomerate TENEX in a six-figure deal last year, filings with the Department of Justice show. […] Weaver backed out of the lobbying gig in May 2019 and called it “a mistake” in a tweet in which he denied having taken any money from TENEX. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from ironically railing against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and his “rogue ties to Putin backed thugs in Ukraine & elsewhere.” According to IRS filings exclusively obtained by The Post, the Republican operative — who has also repeatedly called Trump a “tax fraud” and a “tax crook” on Twitter — also has an outstanding $313,655 federal tax lien against his Austin, Texas, home. This March, an Austin shopping mall also filed a lawsuit against the children’s clothing store that Weaver and his wife own, according to court documents obtained by The Post, just months after Weaver mocked the president’s own string of failed businesses. Weaver’s fellow Lincoln Project founder Wilson also has an interesting financial past. According to IRS documents, the GOP strategist has an outstanding $389,420 federal tax lien against his Tallahassee, Florida, home, and his bank moved to foreclose on the property in 2016.

Stealing from creators is a nonpartisan crime @ProjectLincoln. pic.twitter.com/7ps0mHvuhh — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) August 16, 2020

You would think the millions in resistance donations could at least fund someone that could come up with original content. https://t.co/bkvTteVcIB — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) August 16, 2020

It'll be so weird if the thing that actually gets the Lincoln Project serious shit is meme theft. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 16, 2020

*pitch meeting*



social media guy: how bout “President tRump is a poopy head?”@ProjectLincoln: brilliant, here’s $20,000



*The Krassenstein Bros. kick open the door*



Brian Krassenstein: hold on just a sec there, that’s IP theft. you’ve been served.



Ed Krassenstein: BOOM! RT — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 17, 2020

Soliciting donations and promoting yourselves on lib TV by ripping other people's content. Just as Lincoln would have done. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2020

I fuckin made this video you fucks take that text off there https://t.co/3cBZbcfplU — comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020

I never get mad at people stealing my shit on the internet bc I’ve been on here long enough to know it’s inevitable but I fucking hate the Project Lincoln republican shit-swamp lmao — comrade edelgard von hresvelg (@GraceSpelman) August 3, 2020

And now this meme stuff. That's on top of their already insufferable social media game, which also included tweets being stolen and others from the founders themselves bashing Joe Biden. It's just a train wreck, but people are falling for it.