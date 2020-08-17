How Traitor John Kasich Managed to Infuriate Everyone with His DNC Antics

Dude, what are you smoking? Seriously, I mean what the hell is this? You were already on the outs with the party, Mr. Kasich. And now, you’re not only endorsing Joe Biden for president—you’re speaking at their convention. I don’t know what is going through Kasich’s mind—I don’t. Does he think that somehow, after a Biden win, the GOP will go back to the days of old? Those days are gone. They’re over. Finished. All of those people who were uncomfortable with Trump have either retired or resigned. The Republican Party is now a right-wing populist party. And if you were paying attention, it’s a party that still mostly advocates close to 90 percent of what the old Reagan coalition has advocated for in the past 25 years. The delivery isn’t as polished sure—but who cares. Trump gets results. I’m a proud Trump Republican as is most of the base. Yes, there are some annoying folks who yearn for past days. They can still hop on the Trump train. Well, everyone can still do that, except John Kasich who is speaking tonight at the Democratic National Convention to break tribalism or something (via NYT):

Four years ago, John R. Kasich considered it unthinkable to vote for Donald J. Trump for president, yet he could not bring himself to cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton either — so he wrote in Senator John McCain of Arizona. Not this time around. Mr. Kasich, a lifelong Republican who has spent decades in politics — as a state legislator, congressman, governor of Ohio and presidential aspirant — will become his party’s most prominent leader to cross the partisan divide and support former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., speaking at this week’s Democratic National Convention, and then voting for him this fall. “I wasn’t going to vote for somebody else,” Mr. Kasich said in an interview before his speech on Monday night. “I just wasn’t going to do it this time. I did it the last time. You know, I had always been hopeful, even after the convention and after the election, that perhaps we would see a change in the president, but we just never have. I happen to think it’s the soul of our country that is being damaged, and that’s what I’m concerned about.” […] Mr. Kasich said he remains a Republican and acknowledged that he has deep disagreements with Mr. Biden on issues, but said that individual policy differences are less important than the broader crisis confronting the country. “Somebody has to start being willing to break down this tribalism,” he said. “I don’t think that I will achieve that, but somebody’s got to start. Somebody has to be able to begin to say, ‘No, you’ve got to take off your partisan hat, and you’ve got to realize we’re Americans.’”

John Kasich is speaking at the DNCC tonight. As part of his pre-speech media blitz, he's slamming @aoc, one of our rising stars. *So* glad we gave the anti-choice union buster a prime speaking slot. I'm sure it will sway at least five voters. https://t.co/Z4V833ep2P pic.twitter.com/oW5muL9cLN — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) August 17, 2020

Republican @JohnKasich is previewing his DNC speech by denigrating @AOC and saying she doesn’t necessarily represent the Democratic Party. https://t.co/JlDUnmT94C pic.twitter.com/snyT6CJpXD — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 17, 2020

More Republicans joining frmr Ohio Gov. John Kasich in speaking at the Democratic National Convention today:



- Frmr NJ Gov. Christine Todd Whitman

- Frmr NY Rep. Susan Molinari

- Meg Whitman, Romney 2012 adviser & 2010 CA Gov candidate (who also supported Clinton in 2016) — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 17, 2020

We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values.



It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.https://t.co/7S8504VZcK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

According to the DNC's new list, there are now more Republicans speaking on the first day alone than there are Latinx Democrats speaking across the entire four day convention. https://t.co/quXNIEhJ68 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 17, 2020

FACE IT



The Democratic Party's 2020 strategy is "F the left. F progressive policies. Let's pander to Republicans."



Will it work? https://t.co/3mkaVE6JZv — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 17, 2020

It’s infuriating that the DNC believes that to win this election they need to win over Republicans who don’t like Trump rather than convincing a massive base of young progressives to vote.



There is absolutely no rationale for this strategy except for simply hating progressives. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 17, 2020

Can someone explain Meg Whitman's presence on a Democratic convention stage to me in a way that makes sense? — (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) August 17, 2020

Mike Bloomberg, John Kasich, Pete Buttigieg and 60 seconds of pre-recorded, officially approved AOC is in fact the perfect representation of the Dem party. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 13, 2020

REPUBLICAN John Kasich is getting more time to speak at the DEMOCRATIC national Convention than @AOC. That is all. — Nabilah Islam (@NabilahforGA07) August 13, 2020

So, to break down tribalism, we should…vote for a person who I oppose on almost every issue whose base is fueled by a left-wing authoritarian ethos? That sounds idiotic. That sounds downright stupid. That sounds like the type of logic which explains why these Kasich Republicans have been wiped out and need to leech onto…Democrats in a desperate, pathetic attempt to remain relevant. Kasich is a clown. He’s a traitor to the party. And after tonight, he should be thrown in the trash. Also, not even Democrats want him there. The base of the party does not want him there, and there is an issue regarding how he’s getting speaking time, whereas Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was only afforded a 60-second pre-recorded message. Oh, and he took swipes at her as well. AOC is the future of the Democratic Party whether we like it or not, and this guy thinks bashing a base favorite is the way to go. It's a total train wreck and provides another reason for why maybe Kasich should've just disappeared from politics forever after 2016.

In the words of Frank Underwood, Kasich needs to be cleaved from the herd and left to die in the wilderness…politically speaking. Tonight is the swan song for a total and complete clown who will not be missed.

