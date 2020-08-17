Gun Rights

Does Anyone Really Think Such a Policy Will Curb Gun Violence in Philadelphia?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 1:45 PM
Source: monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

What the hell is this, folks? Is this really being peddled by the city of Philadelphia? There’s been a spike in shootings, so members of the city council, local law enforcement, and community leaders are pushing—get this—voluntary gun confiscation.

“Save a life, turn in a gun” is the motto in the City of Brotherly Love. Reporter Katie Katro posted on social media that the city has organized a “home gun check,” which urges “residents to safely turn in firearms lying around their homes before they get into the wrong hands.”

Okay, this isn’t the home of the San Bernardino terrorists that had bombs all over the floor. This a liberal fantasy of gun owners keeping their private property strewn in unsafe places. Sorry, the data does not back that up, as the number of accidental shootings inside the home has dropped immensely. According to the National Safety Council, unintentional firearm fatalities reached their lowest ever in 2020. That’s because groups like the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation emphasize programs that teach proper handling of firearms, safety, and storage.

Secondly, criminals will obtain firearms no matter what—even with this voluntary gun confiscation program Philly is trying to get off the ground. Once again, it’s the law-abiding and responsible gun owners who are blamed for the violence, not the thugs committing the shootings. No shock since liberals run the city. These folks are really looking forward to shredding the Second Amendment, huh? They're executing these little exercises in preparation for the time they can take these measures national and under involuntary conditions.

