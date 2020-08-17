Does Anyone Really Think Such a Policy Will Curb Gun Violence in Philadelphia?

What the hell is this, folks? Is this really being peddled by the city of Philadelphia? There’s been a spike in shootings, so members of the city council, local law enforcement, and community leaders are pushing—get this—voluntary gun confiscation.

“Save a life, turn in a gun” is the motto in the City of Brotherly Love. Reporter Katie Katro posted on social media that the city has organized a “home gun check,” which urges “residents to safely turn in firearms lying around their homes before they get into the wrong hands.”

Philadelphia is seeing an increase in shootings...to combat the senseless gun violence, city council, Philadelphia Police and community groups organized a home gun check...urging residents to safely turn in firearms lying around their homes before they get into the wrong hands. pic.twitter.com/00QUqFOHrb — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) August 15, 2020

Okay, this isn’t the home of the San Bernardino terrorists that had bombs all over the floor. This a liberal fantasy of gun owners keeping their private property strewn in unsafe places. Sorry, the data does not back that up, as the number of accidental shootings inside the home has dropped immensely. According to the National Safety Council, unintentional firearm fatalities reached their lowest ever in 2020. That’s because groups like the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation emphasize programs that teach proper handling of firearms, safety, and storage.

Is there anyone who actually thinks stuff like this helps? https://t.co/XeP4lCtlIR — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 16, 2020

The number of people who willingly want to turn their guns in to the police is vanishingly small and I haven't seen evidence those people are a source of guns for criminals. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 16, 2020

These schemes seem like a waste of time and money that could be better spent on things like violence interruption programs or improving gun crime clearance rates. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 16, 2020

Secondly, criminals will obtain firearms no matter what—even with this voluntary gun confiscation program Philly is trying to get off the ground. Once again, it’s the law-abiding and responsible gun owners who are blamed for the violence, not the thugs committing the shootings. No shock since liberals run the city. These folks are really looking forward to shredding the Second Amendment, huh? They're executing these little exercises in preparation for the time they can take these measures national and under involuntary conditions.