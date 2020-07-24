Can We Talk About How One GOP Congressman Introduced a Resolution to Ban the Democratic Party?

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) fight fire with napalm. He doesn’t rollover. He’ll create a scene if it means increasing the chances for victory in triumphing over his Democratic colleagues. With the lefty mob erasing American history, trashing the Founding Fathers, and going after their statues, cancel culture is back with a vengeance. The ‘woke’ criterion is not able to be satisfied under those peddling this nonsense. That is not an accident. It makes it easier for the Left to schedule something for demolition. Right now, finding problematic social media posts or past positions of some folks is enough to be added to the hit list. So, what does the congressman do? Well, he just introduces a bill that would ban the Democratic Party for their affinity for slavery back in olden times (via Newsweek):

…Republican Texas Representative Louie Gohmert introduced a House resolution that would ban the Democratic Party and any other groups that have historically supported the Confederacy or slavery in the United States. Gohmert introduced the bill a day after a 305-113 House vote to remove 11 statues of Confederate soldiers and slavery-defenders from the Capitol building and donate them to the Smithsonian Institution, the National Statuary Hall Collection or the southern states that donated them.

Here’s his statement:

“As outlined in the resolution, a great portion of the history of the Democratic Party is filled with racism and hatred. Since people are demanding we rid ourselves of the entities, symbols, and reminders of the repugnant aspects of our past, then the time has come for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past, and consider changing their party name to something that isn’t so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination, and the Ku Klux Klan. As the country watches violent leftists burn our cities, tear down our statues and call upon every school, military base and city street to be renamed, it is important to note that past atrocities these radicals claim to be so violently offensive were largely committed by members in good standing of the Democratic Party. Whether it be supporting the most vile forms of racism or actively working against Civil Rights legislation, Democrats in this country perpetuated these abhorrent forms of discrimination and violence practically since their party’s inception. To avoid triggering innocent bystanders by the racist past of the Democratic Party, I would suggest they change their name. That is the standard to which they are holding everyone else, so the name change needs to occur.”

Hey, the Democratic Party isn’t alone. We found out that the founding family for The New York Times owned slaves. Under their rules, the Left’s rules, we’d have to burn the building down. It has to go—and if no one speaks out, then it’s an act of violence. Remember, silence is violence. So, for all the ‘woke’ clowns at the 1619 Project, which is a historically illiterate mess of a program aimed at trashing this nation’s founding, you support white nationalism. Sorry, that’s the rules. I’ve said this before, under the Left’s rules, New York City would have to be destroyed because it was named after a man, who became James II, that built a slave trade monopoly in the early 1600s. Talk about throwing it right back at the Democrats, which they deserve for endorsing this nonsense. They're a punchline. Of course, Gohmert's resolution isn't going anywhere, but he's having some fun with the Left. Again, these are their rules.