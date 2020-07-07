Fox News' Tucker Carlson Hurls a Question That Democrats Could Never Answer Honestly

There’s a reason why the Left hates Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. He sees right through their arguments and expertly dissects their nonsense within seconds. He effortlessly pushes aside their arguments because much of it is grounded in absolute nonsense. He had a fiery commentary segment during last night’s episode where he pitched a question to Democrats that they could never answer honestly. This is partially due to the fact that they know the answer would be unpalatable to about 90 percent of the electorate. Then again, they may not even understand the question because that’s how dense the Left has become in their Acela Corridor bubbles.

“Can you really lead a country that you hate?”

We saw that over the Independence Day weekend. The Left has always hated America, though they never had the numbers within their ranks to outwardly express their disdain. Now, with the progressive Left culturally ascendant and the ‘woke’ masses graduating colleges and taking their left-wing cancer into the workplaces of their respective careers, they have a motivated, passionate, and absolutely insane mob that’s begun a campaign against this nation’s history.

And again, this was never about the Confederate statues. It was a ploy to cede that ground to them in order to take the rest of it. Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant, various statues to Union soldiers, Christopher Columbus, and even Frederick Douglass have been targeted, vandalized, or torn down in this soft cultural revolution. The Democrats back it. They can’t undo their support of this mob that grew out of the various protests and riots that erupted after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police on May 25. Heck, Democrats committed cultural appropriation in pandering to black voters on that front, wearing Kente cloth during a moment of silence on the Hill. It was rightfully mocked by everyone.

President Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech also exposed the Left’s unbridled hatred of this country. Independence Day was usually a non-partisan affair. It’s our nation’s birthday, but if you celebrate it now—you’re a white supremacist. We also got lectured about how the monument has slaveholders on it. Yes, the Founding Fathers are canceled. We got history lessons about how this land was seized from Native Americans. Sorry, I will not be lectured to about American history by the historically illiterate. The Left has no grasp of history. Did we mention hat Frederick Douglass’ statues are being targeted now?

In short, the media had an issue with Trump’s speech because he celebrated America, espoused the principles that MLK, Jr., and Douglass advocated for their entire lives regarding liberty and equality, and called out the Left for what they are: an unhinged mob that’s seeking to destroy this country from within. We all see through their games, folks. Carlson noted the paradox here with these left-wing clowns. They want to control America, but also hate it (via Fox News):





Tucker Carlson called into question the "patriotism" of Democrats and the mainstream media Monday following a weekend of criticism over President Trump's Fourth of July celebration. "It's been considered out-of-bounds to question a person's patriotism. It’s a very strong charge and we try not to make it, but in the face of all of this, the conclusion can't be avoided," Carlson said during his opening monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "These people actually hate America. There’s no longer a question about that. And yet, at the same time, they desperately want to control America more than anything, and that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really lead a country that you hate?" the host asked.

Ball’s in your court, Democrats. We all know you won’t answer. We don’t need one either. We’ve seen enough through your actions regarding these riots, rioters, and desecrators of our history.

We normal people are proud of this country. Why do you think so many people want to come here? They know what this country has to offer. They see the potential they can achieve by coming here. Most are proud of this country. There’s no shame in that. And yes, I’d say you could hate this country as well, but the peaceful setting relating to two differing opinions is now over. We can’t have a discussion because the Left decided to muster a mob to inflict violence on the larger population, especially against those with whom they disagree. The Rubicon is being crossed. How are we going to respond? We still haven’t figured that out yet.