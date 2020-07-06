WSJ: Sorry, Left-Wing Clowns, Trump's Mount Rushmore Speech Was Actually Fine...If You Listened.

If you read The New York Times, or other liberal publications, and their coverage of President Trump’s of his speech at Mount Rushmore, you’d think a proto-Nazi rally was held. It was “dark and divisive.” It was filled by phantom claims, like left-wing mobs running amok and their campaign to erase our history. It was racist. It was a ‘woke’ review of the speech, which mean it was total garbage. Trump celebrated America, which makes this a rally for white supremacy. This is where we are right now with the Left. They’re violent, unhinged, historically illiterate, and anti-American. It was always there, but now they’re out and proud of it.

CNN compiled a most awesomely outrageous claims list regarding the speech. There were no such things, and it only made the anti-Trump network look more like a clown show. If these folks are mad about the “CNN sucks” chant, well—this is how they earn it. If you love America, you’re a racist. That’s the line from the left-wing scum of this country. The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board wasn’t having any of this nonsense and expertly dissected the tantrum their lefty colleagues threw, noting that a lot of what Trump said has been echoed before from figures like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass. Are these lauded figures of American history black white supremacists now (via WSJ):

Contrary to the media reporting, the America Mr. Trump described is one of genuine racial equality and diversity. He highlighted the central ideal of the Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.” As he rightly put it, “these immortal words set in motion the unstoppable march of freedom” that included the abolition of slavery more than a half century later. Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. also believed this to be true, and Mr. Trump cited them both, as he did other American notables black and white, historic and more recent. There was not a hint of racial division in his words except for those who want to distort their meaning for their own political purposes. In any other time this paean to American exceptionalism would have been unexceptional. […] Divisive? Mr. Trump’s speech was certainly direct, in his typical style. But it was only divisive if you haven’t been paying attention to the divisions now being stoked on the political left across American institutions. Mr. Trump had the temerity to point out that the last few weeks have seen an explosion of “cancel culture—driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees.” Describing this statement of fact as “divisive” proves his point. Newspaper editors are being fired over headlines and op-eds after millennial staff revolts. Boeing CEO David Calhoun last week welcomed the resignation of a communications executive for opposing—33 years ago when he was in the military—women in combat. The Washington Post ran an op-ed this weekend urging that the name of America’s first President be struck from Washington and Lee University. Any one of these events would be remarkable, but together with literally thousands of others around the country they represent precisely what Mr. Trump describes—a left-wing cultural revolution against traditional American values of free speech and political tolerance. And he called for Americans not to cower but to oppose this assault: “We must demand that our children are taught once again to see America as did Reverend Martin Luther King, when he said that the Founders had signed ‘a promissory note’ to every future generation. Dr. King saw that the mission of justice required us to fully embrace our founding ideals. . . . He called on his fellow citizens not to rip down their heritage, but to live up to their heritage.”

The media already had their hot takes primed and ready to go. They didn’t listen or read the text. These people are wrong about everything and have been for the past four years. And when you see the text and compare to their headlines, it’s no shock as to why people don’t trust them. They are the enemies of the people, who would rather coddle and excuse left-wing rioting and violence, seeing no irony at all when CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta had to be surrounded by fences to prevent this horde from destroying the building.

Never apologize for being proud of this country. Never apologize for being a patriot. Do your part and enrage a liberal by celebrating the Fourth of July every year.