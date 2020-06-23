Jimmy Kimmel's Blackface Fiasco Worsens As He Reportedly Used N-Word In Old Podcast Skit

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel found himself under siege again over his blackface skit in which he impersonated then-Jazz power forward Karl Malone. Kimmel did this skit eons ago, back to when he was co-hosting Comedy Central’s ‘The Man Show’ with Adam Carolla. Last week, with the political correctness police dredging up the skit yet again, Kimmel decided to announce that he was taking the entire summer off to be with his family (via Hollywood Reporter):

"I've been doing this job for almost 18 years. I've done 3,130 shows and there's nothing wrong. My family is healthy, I'm healthy. I just need a couple of months off," he explained. While on break, Kimmel said "a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in" for him on his shows going forward. Starting Monday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air re-runs for two weeks, before guest hosts step in. Kimmel has welcomed guest hosts in past broadcasts including former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, among others. During Kimmel's announcement Thursday, actor Matt Damon made a guest appearance, marking the latest installment in the mock feud existing between Kimmel and Damon, which has lasted for more than a decade.

We’re now in a political correctness phase here. The editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit resigned over a past photo of him in brownface. NBC’s 30 Rock yanked episodes with blackface from circulation. Even local officials are being scalped over some poor Halloween decisions. Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam admitted to doing blackface, as did state Attorney General Mark Herring. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught doing brownface, but these are liberals. They get a pass, right, or do they? I’m not so sure. If Northam’s blackface antics surfaced right now, I think the outcome would have been different. For Kimmel, his summer vacation might become permanent as an old 2013 skit has surfaced, with him using the n-word (via Fox News):

In 2018, Jimmy Kimmel begged Tom Arnold to release a Trump 'N-word' tape. No tape has surfaced.



However, in audio obtained by Fox this weekend, Kimmel imitates a black comedian (https://t.co/dN9pe8MN0y) and uses the 'N-word' six times. (https://t.co/yJ5gPDxygC). 1/2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 22, 2020

In the audio, from a 2013 podcast, Kimmel also admits to impersonating other black individuals. Representatives for Kimmel, currently on vacation amid a blackface controversy, did not respond to requests for comment. He has not apologized. Details: https://t.co/UpVhkTwEex 2/2 — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 22, 2020

BREAKING: Audio Emerges Of Jimmy Kimmel Allegedly Using ‘N-Word,’ Report Says https://t.co/r1PZfOFf7H pic.twitter.com/v5EjKpN6Pb — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 22, 2020

Jimmy Kimmel, who urged actor Tom Arnold to release an alleged "N-word" tape of President Trump in 2018, admitted years ago that he imitated rapper Snoop Dogg's voice for a track in a 1996 Christmas album -- an original song in which Kimmel used the "N-word" several times. The admission came in a January 2013 podcast obtained this weekend by Fox News. In the podcast, Kimmel also changed his speech pattern in an attempt to adopt the voice of black comedian George Wallace, in what host Adam Carolla called Kimmel's "crazy black voice." Kimmel acknowledged imitating black people on other occasions as well. […] "I want to hear this tape! Where is this tape?" Kimmel asked Arnold in 2018, his voice rising. "You keep saying you will! When? When he's retired?" Meanwhile, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon apologized for a 2000 blackface sketch from "Saturday Night Live." "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface," Fallon tweeted last May. "There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

Yeah, in today’s climate this is unsurvivable. I mean, these are the Left’s rules. Kimmel has yet to offer an apology.