Liberal Reporter: It's The Left That Destroyed Legitimacy of Coronavirus Containment Measures

Leah teed off on this yesterday morning, but the coronavirus panic is over. It’s done. Finished. And the lockdowns are down too. You can’t keep us locked up. Not anymore. Stay inside unless there’s a Black Lives Matter thing going on is what we’ve been told for two weeks. The credibility of the experts is over. The era of the experts is over. There is no pause to a pandemic and if there are spikes of COVID cases, it’ll be because of all these demonstrations and riots that ensued following the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police on May 25.

We were told to stay inside and keep the hospitals from being overrun. It was meant to help out the medical workers remember. Nope. Medical workers and experts were out there supporting these protests, while the media shamed those who dared to venture outside. The old line was ‘you’re all selfish bastards for going outside or wanting to reopen your business.’ It quickly became ‘why aren’t you protesting racism, you selfish bastard.’ Silence is violence with this mob and words are violence, too.

Little over an hour apart. pic.twitter.com/K2a7fGRNDd — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 15, 2020

To justify this, Democrats have decided to claim being outside with masks is now safe. Would have been nice to have known that when the super-awesome Grim Reaper guy was shaming people for being at deserted beaches & billions were subjected to stay-home orders, but here we are. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 15, 2020

I'd love to take the word of health officials, but we were just told last week by over a 1,000 that it was worth the risk to go out and protest. Congrats everyone! You politicized public health. This is just the fallout from it. https://t.co/b4h6GvFmDF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2020

The quick switch just adds to the notion that this virus, while contagious, really wasn’t all that bad. How could it be for the media and the Democratic Party to turn on such a dime? In New York City, Comrade Bill de Blasio’s new contact tracing edict is bound for failure; you are not to ask new COVID patients if they had attended any George Floyd demonstrations. Now, how does that make any sense? It’s just glorious to watch. Now that the Floyd unrest is dying down, these same so-called experts have revamped the panic porn machine on coronavirus and just expect us to go back inside. I can’t laugh any harder. We’re not. And there will be no second lockdown. If people die, they die. Life isn’t fair and you can blame the medical experts for blowing up their own spot on this. We don’t have to listen to you anymore, Democratic operatives. And yes, these so-called doctors are no better than MSNBC talking heads. The nation has moved on, we’re getting back to normal. Onward we go, so please shut up.

Liberal lawyer Michael Tracey has also been torching the professional medical experts, media figures, and Democrats for their sudden silence on social distancing. You may disagree with him regarding the virus, as he said this pathogen was serious and that we should still abide by social distancing protocols, but he’s been rather brutal calling out the hypocrisy on the Left. He’s torched the Right as well, but tweeted yesterday, “it's now 100% obvious that the greatest obstacle to containing the pandemic was the Left, not the Right.”

“It's the Left which is now by far most responsible for obliterating the political legitimacy of any further virus containment measures,” he added.

To the extent that "The Right" and "The Left" can be separated into binary categories, it's now 100% obvious that the greatest obstacle to containing the pandemic was the Left, not the Right — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 15, 2020

Overnight, politicians broadly aligned with "the left" not only sanctioned, but ENDORSED and ENCOURAGED the very types of actions (mass gatherings) that they'd previously took aggressive state action to prohibit. Their allies in the media cheered, barely even raising a concern — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 15, 2020

The Right is not blameless here, including Trump who (especially early on) made ridiculously false and harmful statements about the virus. But it's the Left which is now BY FAR most responsible for obliterating the political legitimacy of any further virus containment measures — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 15, 2020

This is just total lunacy and people in the media (and various other fields) are petrified to say so because it could cost them their jobs. Even though such lunacy is a grave health threat. Front-line doctors are ATTENDING MASS GATHERINGS. Seriously, WTF https://t.co/pr6E2K1KYc pic.twitter.com/tIsvvXZXKw — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 15, 2020

This is from San Francisco. So disingenuous and harmful, especially coming from nurses who are relied upon to provide accurate, factual, scientific information about the actual BIOLOGICAL virus that the entire country had upended their lives in order to curtail pic.twitter.com/tNc9EH210L — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 15, 2020