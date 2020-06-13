Disturbing Video: We Have Another Officer-Involved Shooting of a Black Man in Atlanta. Is More Unrest Coming?

[WARNING: This post contains some disturbing content]:

The nation was calming down from the unrest of the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd was killed when Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes after being arrested on suspicion of using fake currency. It’s all on video, with Floyd’s audible cries that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin and the three other officers were fired. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, while the three other officers were charged in aiding and abetting second-degree murder. It sparked nationwide riots, arson, and looting for over a week.

Now, Atlanta might usher in a new chapter of unrest as the city deals with the officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was passed out in the drive-thru of a local Wendy’s when police were called. Sobriety tests were administered, which Brooks failed. The video captures a scuffle between Brooks and officers. Brooks rips away a taser from one of the officers, flees, and turns around pointing the taser at police. That’s when he was fatally shot (via NBC News):





The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. after two Atlanta police officers were called for a report of a man asleep in the drive-thru, which forced customers to go around his vehicle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is conducting a probe into the shooting. The GBI identified the man who died as Rayshard Brooks. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Brooks at the Wendy's, which he failed, authorities said. GBI director Vic Reynolds said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that Brooks was under investigation by Atlanta police for a suspected DUI in the incident. As police attempted to arrest Brooks, he resisted and a struggle ensued, according to the GBI. […] The incident was captured on video and shows Brooks appearing to run from the officers with the Taser in his hand, Reynolds said. After running a short distance, Brooks "turns around and it appears to the eye that he points the Taser at the Atlanta officer," the director said.

It looks like a justifiable use of lethal force, but Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms threw the police under the bus, calling for the officer who fired at Brooks to be fired. She also accepted the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields (via CBS News):

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from the role, less than 24 hours after an officer shot and killed a man authorities claim was resisting arrest at a Wendy's drive-thru. Surveillance footage released Saturday show the man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, running away from police even after he took a Taser from an officer. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she does not "believe that this was a justified use of deadly force," and said the officer who fired the shot should be fired.

Before these activists start to lie again about police shootings, let’s not forget that there are multiple studies, some for the Obama Department of Justice, that doesn’t back up the ‘killer cop’ narrative peddled by Black Lives Matter and the far left. More white people are killed by police than black people. In fact, in 75 percent of fatal police shootings, the person who was killed was not black. Also, most were armed or there was an “attack in progress” when cops opened fire.

Let’s see what comes of the investigation, but it’s very possible we could be seeing another string of riots and unrest with the Brooks shooting.