HS Football Coach Delivered a Message to his Team During the George Floyd Unrest That We Can All Get Behind

Glenn Oak High School football coach Jason Glenn may have opinions about the recent unrest over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. He admits that he’s been a victim of discrimination, his children are asking questions about the incident that set off nationwide riots, and even his player have been impacted by the event. Yet, when it comes to football, the message is clear: love one another, judge each other by their character, and this team will not be divided by the current events (via ABC 13):

Klein Oak coach Jason Glenn tells ABC13 that his players are hurting. "They want answers." So do Coach Glenn's own biological children. After the death of George Floyd that was seen around the world, they asked "Why Dad?" Coach Glenn is the leader his football players need. He's also the victim of racial bias from police. Despite that, his message doesn't waiver. "We have to love one another." Coach Glenn encourages his players to listen to one another, respect one another and understand. "Judge a person by his heart. Judge a person by his character."





"Your skin color, your race, your religion - that won't divide us,” Jason told his team.

He told his players if there is someone in their home teaching them to hate based on skin color, to seek him out. He wants to be part of the solution of everyone coming together and loving one another.

“We’re family…love one another right now and mean it,” he added, urging his players to be the change his current generation couldn’t manage.

Well, that’s one message we can all get behind. The problem is, in left-wing America, this is simply not good enough. And that mob is winning the cultural war right now.

Floyd was killed when Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes after being arrested on the suspicion of using a fake $20 bill at a local store. Floyd can be heard on the video which captured the incident that he couldn’t breathe, but those cries went unheeded. Chauvin and the three other officers involved in the arrest were fired. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers were slapped with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. While most of the rioting has subsided, it’s still absolute mayhem in other cities, like Seattle, where far-left activists seized parts of the city. Our own Julio Rosas is there documenting that event as we speak.